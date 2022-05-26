Xiaomi has launched several smartwatches this year, including the Xiaomi Redmi Watch 2 Lite and the Xiaomi Watch S1 and S1 Active. Now, one of its most highly anticipated wearables, the Xiaomi Mi Band 7, has been announced in the brand's home market of China.

The Band 7 is the immediate successor to the Xiaomi Mi Band 6, released in March of last year. The latest model is equipped with a 1.62-inch AMOLED screen. The Mi Band 6 had a screen resolution of 486 x 152 pixels, and its successor goes a step ahead with a higher screen resolution of 490 x 192 pixels that displays data more clearly. The watch has over 100 customized faces, and several of these are designed to minimize battery usage to support the new always-on display mode. Moreover, the device offers water resistance up to 50 meters.

2 Images

Close

The Mi Band 7 offers 120 sports modes, four times the 30 modes offered by the Mi Band 6. Alongside regular fitness tracking features such as heart rate tracking, blood oxygen saturation, and sleep monitoring, the device also offers women's health tracking. Additionally, if a user's SpO2 (blood oxygen) levels drop below 90%, the tracker will vibrate to alert them to the situation. This feature is helpful to people with breathing issues or those who engage in physical activity at higher altitudes.

Incoming call and notification alerts, sports data analysis, stress monitoring, and sleep tracking are also available on the Band 7. The company also promises that the wearable's 180mAh battery offers 15 days of battery life without calls or any advanced features turned on. This is a drastic increase from the 125mAh battery offered by the Mi Band 6. Meanwhile, Xiaomi claims that the battery will take 2 hours to charge from 0 to 100%.

While the tracker is only available in black, the bands are available in six different colors. The NFC version of the Xiaomi Mi Band 7 has been set at CNY 299 ($44), whereas the non-NFC version has been priced at CNY 249 ($37). However, an early bird discount offers the NFC and non-NFC versions at CNY 279 ($42) and CNY 239 ($36), respectively. Meanwhile, the release date for the global version has yet to be confirmed. We'd expect to hear that news in the coming months.

Google's Pixel 6 Japanese ad campaign is quirky and gorgeous

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author Sahas Mehra (9 Articles Published) Sahas is a freelance writer who specializes in writing on tech news & wellness. He has contributed to esteemed digital publications such as Tom's Guide & Digital Trends in the past. Sahas is also creating user guides with tools for resources for working professionals in different stages of their career. You can reach out to him on sahasmehra@gmail.com More From Sahas Mehra