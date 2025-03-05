I’ve expressed my displeasure with the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra. It’s not a bad smartphone, by any means, and if you’re a diehard Samsung fan upgrading from an older Galaxy phone, you’ll be pleased.

However, my frustrations stem from the fact that it's not the best smartphone Samsung could have produced, especially given the S25 Ultra’s hefty price tag. Samsung appears content to only compete against itself, not eager to match the spec sheets of overseas flagships like the new global edition of the Xiaomi 15 Ultra. It’s a disappointing mindset for Samsung, and having used the Xiaomi 15 Ultra for a month, I prefer it over the Galaxy S25 Ultra for plenty of reasons. Here are 6 Xiaomi 15 Ultra features I wish Samsung matched on the Galaxy S25 Ultra.

6 Bigger, silicon-carbide battery

The new overseas standard

I was disappointed when Samsung announced that the Galaxy S25 Ultra would continue to use a 5,000mAh lithium-ion battery this year. I wanted the newer silicon-carbide battery seen in the OnePlus 13, and a larger battery capacity would’ve been welcomed, too. However, I wanted to be fair. I scoured the internet for spec sheets on similarly priced (and cheaper) overseas flagships to see if OnePlus was a one-off using newer battery tech or if silicon-carbide batteries were the standard.

Sure enough, I found multiple devices using newer battery technology, including the Xiaomi 15 Ultra I tested. The phone has phenomenal battery life. It can last two full days on a single charge without giving me battery anxiety on the second day — something I can’t say for my Galaxy S25 Ultra. I need a charger for my Samsung flagship sometime in the afternoon. If you charge your phone nightly, it may not be an issue. However, it’s comforting that I'm not stuck the next day if I forget to plug my phone in.

5 Fast charging you feel comfortable calling fast

90W wired and 80W wireless

Samsung’s charging speeds have been lackluster for years. The company appears allergic to above 45W wired charging, even when the competition lapped it. It’s not painfully slow, but I know Samsung can do better, especially when I see multiple overseas devices with significantly faster speeds. It makes a difference when you need to top off your phone quickly, and it’s another way to alleviate battery anxiety if you forget to plug in your phone at night or have a particularly demanding screen day and need more power to get you to the finish line.

My Xiaomi 15 Ultra features 90W fast charging and 80W wireless charging speeds. I’d expect those numbers for a flagship with a wallet-punishing price tag. If I’m paying all the money, I want the maximum specs available, and that’s one reason I’ve preferred using my Xiaomi 15 Ultra for the past month.

4 Cameras worthy of the name Ultra

The best shots I’ve taken on a smartphone

The Xiaomi 15 Ultra has the best smartphone camera I’ve ever used. Although I’m not a shutterbug and am often criticized for not taking enough photos at family events, the Xiaomi 15 Ultra has me searching for photos to take. The natural bokeh effect is incredible, and nighttime photos never disappoint. Unlike Samsung, Xiaomi wasn’t content with AI enhancements and better image processing as the headline of its new flagship. Xiaomi improved the camera hardware, and it's noticeable. Software enhancements are important, but the results are magical when paired with new, impressive camera hardware.

Xiaomi 15 Ultra camera samples