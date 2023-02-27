Xiaomi was initially known for making iPhone copycats, but that's no longer been the case in recent years. The company's latest flagship product, the Xiaomi 13 Pro, features an impressive Leica-branded camera setup that can give the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra a run for its money in the imaging department. However, Xiaomi heavily lags behind the competition with OS updates. While Samsung, OnePlus, and others have already rolled out Android 13 to their phones, Xiaomi never detailed its MIUI 14 rollout schedule. Thankfully, this is changing at MWC 2023.

During the unveiling of the Xiaomi 13 Pro series at its media event in MWC 2023, Xiaomi also revealed its MIUI 14 release schedule. Starting from Q1 2023, the company will roll out the latest MIUI skin to the Xiaomi 12 and Mi 11 lineup, the Redmi Note 10 series, and more. The company has an expansive lineup of devices, and if your phone was not mentioned in the rollout schedule, worry not. It just means that MIUI 14 will arrive for it later in the year.

Another thing to note is that there's no exact timeframe for the release, with Xiaomi only saying the update starts rolling out in the first quarter of the year. This does not mean your phone will get MIUI 14 within March 2023.

So far, the company has only seeded the Android 13-based MIUI 14 build for the Xiaomi 12 series to Mi Pilot members in January 2023 — five months after the OS's public release. Xiaomi will presumably release MIUI 14 for its flagship and premium phones before rolling out the update to its mid-range Redmi devices.

Depending on how old your phone is, it is not necessary that it would get the Android 13 flavor of MIUI 14. For low-end devices, Xiaomi could roll out MIUI 14 based on Android 12.