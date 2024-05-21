Summary Apple's controversial iPad ad drew criticism from creatives for promoting tech as a replacement for traditional tools.

Samsung responded by highlighting their commitment to creativity in their own ad, indirectly bashing Apple's approach.

Xiaomi followed suit with a similar hydraulic press teaser for their new phone, continuing its trend of mimicking Apple's marketing.

Apple launched its latest and thinnest iPad at a dedicated event, but quickly found its innovative marketing commercial drawing flak from creative professionals for promoting tech as a total replacement for several creative tools. However, Samsung was quick to hop on the bandwagon and flame Apple for the ad as well. Now, Chinese tech titan Xiaomi is going down the same route to promote the launch of a new phone in India, but this isn’t the first instance of the brand following suit.

Related Samsung joins in on bashing Apple’s controversial iPad ad A new ad appears to promote the creativity Apple supposedly denounced

Apple’s original advert showed several types of expensive and age-old creative equipment like a drum kit, grand piano, and spray paint cans squished in a hydraulic press to reveal an iPad underneath, conveying the iPad has ushered in a new age because it can effectively replace all those tools. However, creatives were quick to differ and criticize Apple. Samsung’s ad said “we would never crush creativity.”

Just days after Samsung shared its version, Xiaomi India dropped a teaser on X (formerly Twitter) showcasing a very similar hydraulic press, this time loaded with videography equipment. Interestingly, the clip stops short of squishing everything to a pulp, instead saying “Cinematic Vision” and “Coming Soon” in bold letters, with Ci and Vi highlighted in red. That’s a reference to the company’s Civi range of phones which is exclusively available in China currently.

This isn’t Xiaomi’s first rodeo mimicking Apple

Although the chances of Xiaomi shipping the new Civi models stateside are slim to none, there is a noticeable trend if we look back at the company’s marketing tricks. People familiar with the company’s Android skin and HyperOS’ predecessor, MIUI, will know immediately how much it borrows from iOS — the Control Center like Quick Settings tiles, and no app drawer by default. Back when Apple was popularizing Memoji, Xiaomi was quick to follow but not with as much success.

Even in hardware choices, Xiaomi seems to follow the American brand’s lead. Besides the obvious similarities like the camera lens placement on a squarish island like scores of other Android phones, Xiaomi also dropped the titanium frame option for the new 14 Ultra, like Apple’s iPhone 15 series. While the trend itself isn’t new, it shows a lack of innovation among marketing teams and a tendency to either follow in a leader’s footsteps or mock brands that dare to try different approaches.