The Apple ecosystem is known for its high walls, keeping anyone outside the camp at arm’s length. Apple products and services either don’t work with Android at all or offer a broken experience. While there are plenty of third-party solutions to help bridge the gap, the chasm remains as wide as ever. However, Xiaomi seems determined to change that and explore hardware compatibility between some Apple accessories — including the Apple Watch — and Android devices.

A recent Weibo post by Digital Chat Station (screenshot below) reveals that Xiaomi is testing ways to make certain Apple accessories work with its phones (via Android Authority). The hardware in question includes the Apple Watch, AirPods, and the HomePod. While the HomePod and the Apple Watch require an iPhone even for the initial setup, the AirPods do work with Android phones but with many limitations, such as no wear detection or multi-point connection.

Source: Weibo/Digital Chat Station

According to the report, Xiaomi is still testing the feasibility of this cross-platform compatibility, so there is a chance it may never see the light of day. Beyond technical challenges, Apple itself could block these efforts, as it did with Beeper Mini's attempt to bring iMessage to Android not too long ago.

Despite platform and app incompatibility challenges, it would be a remarkable feat if Xiaomi manages to enable Apple Watch support for Android. It could even lead other Android phone makers to come up with their own alternatives. However, it also raises an important question: why would an Android user go for an Apple Watch when excellent Wear OS smartwatches, designed specifically for Android, are already available?

Android brands push for Apple compatibility

Although the prospect of the Apple Watch working with Android phones might still be distant, many brands are already introducing interoperable features with Apple devices. For instance, OnePlus and Oppo introduced an AirDrop-like feature for sharing files with iPhones, though it requires downloading an app on the iPhone.

Xiaomi has gone even further with its HyperOS 2, which debuted with the Xiaomi 15 series. It lets you mirror your Xiaomi phone’s screen on a MacBook, transfer files seamlessly between Apple and Xiaomi devices, and even open iWork files directly on Xiaomi devices without conversion. These updates underline Xiaomi’s serious commitment to cross-platform functionality. If everything goes as Xiaomi has planned, we could see Apple Watches working with Android phones sooner rather than later.