Despite lacking native support for 32-bit Arm apps, Xiaomi's workaround using a 32-bit to 64-bit Arm binary translator named "Tango" allows the Xiaomi 14 series to run 32-bit apps like Flappy Bird on the 8 Gen 3.

The presence of such a translator is not only a technical marvel but also a strategic move, ensuring that users can still access their favorite 32-bit apps as the industry moves towards a 64-bit standard.

Qualcomm just announced the chip that will power most Android flagships released over the course of the next year, and the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 is so much more than just an iterative update — it's an AI powerhouse that could even challenge Google's Tensor series with its neural processing power. Amazingly, it even managed to do all of this without significantly increasing its price point, something we doubt will be said about the 8 Gen 4 in 2025.

However, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 does not support AArch32, meaning it lacks native support for 32-bit Arm apps. This could have been a significant limitation, especially given Google's recent deprecation of 32-bit app support in Android 14. But Xiaomi found a workaround for its Xiaomi 14 series, the first phones to feature the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3.

Android expert Mishaal Rahman explained that, despite the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3's lack of 32-bit core support, the Xiaomi 14 series can still run 32-bit apps, such as the iconic Flappy Bird. As it turns out, Xiaomi integrated a 32-bit to 64-bit Arm binary translator named "Tango" from Amanieu Systems. This translator allows the Xiaomi 14 series to bridge the gap between the 32-bit apps and the 64-bit only Snapdragon 8 Gen 3.

The presence of such a translator is not just a technical marvel but also a strategic move. With Google's push towards 64-bit apps, devices with newer chipsets would need such translators to even run older 32-bit apps. Tango can be integrated into builds as a kernel module compatible with the GKI, Android's Generic Kernel Image. This ensures that users don't lose access to their favorite 32-bit apps, even as the world moves towards a 64-bit standard.

Despite its lack of 32-bit support, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 is still an impressive chip. It boasts a 3.3GHz Cortex-X4 as the primary core, and that's paired with seven lower-power cores: five performance cores clocked at 3.2GHz and two efficiency cores that run at up to 2.3GHz. Qualcomm has also made significant strides in gaming, with the Adreno GPU promising a 25% boost in performance and efficiency. The chipset also emphasizes AI capabilities, offering tools like the world's fastest on-device stable diffusion and a new Video Object Eraser.