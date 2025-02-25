Summary The highly anticipated Xiaomi 15 series, successor to the acclaimed Xiaomi 14 Ultra camera phone, is expected to be unveiled around March 2nd. The device boasts a prominent quad-camera setup and distinct color options.

Leaks suggest Xiaomi may partner with Google to offer a free Gemini Advanced subscription with the Xiaomi 15 series, similar to promotions offered with Pixel, Samsung, and Moto devices. Code strings within the Google app reference Xiaomi in the context of Gemini Advanced offers.

While the length of the potential free Gemini Advanced subscription is unknown, previous offers have ranged from three months to a full year (a $240 value).

Last year's Xiaomi 14 Ultra was one of the best camera smartphones on the market, and we know that the Chinese smartphone-maker aims to replicate the same recipe with the upcoming Xiaomi 15 series.

Earlier this month, we got our first proper look at the upcoming device, highlighting its huge rear camera island featuring four dedicated shooters, alongside a close look at its distinct colorways.

The Xiaomi 15 series is expected to be unveiled in roughly a week, and it looks like the company might be partnering with Google to announce a freebie promotion.

For reference, Google's new Pixel devices and Samsung's Galaxy S25 series come with varying durations of free Gemini Advanced, and it seems Xiaomi plans to offer a similar promotion to early Xiaomi 15 series buyers.

Promo duration is still a mystery

Source: Android Authority

As pointed out by Android Authority, version 16.7.21.sa.arm64 of the Google app houses code strings that reference Xioami alongside existing mentions of Samsung and Pixel devices — all within the context of the Gemini Advanced promotion. The strings also mention Moto, which, for reference, also offered three months of free Gemini Advanced to early Razr+ (2024) buyers.

For what it's worth, the unearthed code doesn't directly reference which Xiaomi device the promotion will be applicable to, but considering that the upcoming Xiaomi 15 series will be launching globally (North American users are still out of luck), it is safe to say that it is the most likely candidate for the bundled Gemini Advanced subscription promotion.

The duration of the promotion is currently unknown. For reference, early buyers of Google's own Pixel 9 series were able to claim a free one-year subscription to Gemini Advanced. Considering that the subscription costs $20/mo, the free promotion equates to $240 in value. In comparison, early Galaxy S25 series buyers only got free access to Gemini Advanced for six months, followed by Moto Razr buyers at three months.

Xiaomi's 15 series will be unveiled on March 2, and that's when we'll get full clarity about the promotion.