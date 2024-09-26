Key Takeaways Xiaomi's new 14T series will offer Google AI features like Circle to Search, breaking exclusivity with Samsung and Google.

The Xiaomi 14T and 14T Pro have 6.67-inch 144Hz displays, triple cameras, 5,000 mAh batteries, and MediaTek Dimensity chipsets.

Xiaomi is promising four years of Android OS updates and five years of security updates, pricing the 14T at €650 and the 14T Pro at €800.

Until now, Samsung and Google have exclusively offered certain AI features on their latest flagship phones. Features like Circle to Search and on-device Gemini Nano have been limited to Samsung and Google devices. However, Xiaomi is breaking this exclusivity with the launch of its new Xiaomi 14T series.

Xiaomi announced the Xiaomi 14T series and Mix Flip — its first clamshell-style foldable smartphone — for the global markets today. During the event, Xiaomi, in collaboration with Google, revealed that Circle to Search will be available on both devices. Last week, we first found evidence of Circle to Search expanding to other Android devices, and now it seems like it's officially happening.

Along with Circle to Search, other Google AI features — such as Gen AI photo editing, Gemini Live, and on-device Gemini Nano for offline AI tasks — will also be available on both Xiaomi 14T and Mix Flip (via Max Weinbach on X). In addition to Google's AI features, Xiaomi is also shipping its own AI tools, such as AI Interpreter, AI Recorder, and AI Notes, on both devices.

Close

Other than that, the Xiaomi 14T series is a typical mid-cycle flagship refresh. You're looking at two models here: the Xiaomi 14T and Xiaomi 14T Pro, both of which share many similarities. Both phones come with a 6.67-inch 144Hz OLED display, with the 14T Pro featuring up to 4,000 nits of brightness. For protection, Xiaomi has chosen Gorilla Glass 5 on both models, and they also share the same IP68 rating.

The key differences lie in the processors and camera systems. The 14T Pro is powered by the high-end MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ chipset, while the 14T settles for the Dimensity 8300 Ultra. In terms of cameras, the 14T Pro comes with a more advanced setup, featuring a 50MP Light Fusion 900 sensor, a 50MP telephoto lens with 2.5x optical zoom, and a 12MP ultra-wide camera. The standard Xiaomi 14T, on the other hand, has a 50MP IMX906 main sensor, a 50MP 2x telephoto lens, and the same 12MP ultra-wide camera.

Both phones pack large 5,000mAh batteries, with the Xiaomi 14T Pro supporting up to 120W wired charging. In terms of software, Xiaomi is offering four years of Android OS updates and five years of security updates for both models, similar to the Xiaomi 13T series from last year. Pricing starts at €650 for the Xiaomi 14T, while the 14T Pro is priced at €800.

We're quite excited to see Xiaomi breaking Samsung and Google's exclusivity on certain AI features. Circle to Search, in particular, is too useful to be limited to a handful of smartphones.