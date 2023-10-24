Summary Xiaomi is set to unveil its new flagship lineup, the Xiaomi 14 and 14 Pro, on October 26, featuring impressive camera specs.

The Xiaomi 14 has a design similar to the iPhone, with a flat-edged, non-curved display and rounded corners for easy one-handed use.

The Xiaomi 14 will have a 50MP primary sensor with a wider aperture than its predecessor, allowing for better low-light photos and improved overall sharpness.

Xiaomi's last few flagship smartphones have packed impressive camera specs. The Xiaomi 13 Ultra raised the camera hardware bar to another level with its variable aperture lens. But that was over six months ago, which in the smartphone world is a long time. The Chinese smartphone maker is gearing up to announce its new flagship lineup — the Xiaomi 14 and 14 Pro — on October 26. Ahead of the official unveiling, the company has revealed the design and confirmed the camera specs of the non-Pro model.

Xiaomi posted renders of the Xiaomi 14 on the Chinese microblogging site Weibo, showcasing its design from all angles. The phone appears to have flat edges like the iPhone, with a 6.36-inch non-curved display dominating the front. Thanks to the rounded corners, the phone should be easy to use with one hand.

The rear camera hump is big but does not appear as ridiculously large as what we saw in some leaked Xiaomi 14 Pro renders.

In another photo, the company compared the Xiaomi 14's front with the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro to highlight the small bezels. While not symmetrical, the bottom of the phone will have a claimed 1.71mm chin, with the bezels on other sides ranging between 1.61-1.63mm.

Xiaomi has also detailed the Xiaomi 14's specs on Weibo. The phone will sport a 1/1.31-inch 50MP primary sensor featuring 1.2um large pixels and f/1.6 aperture with a Leica Summilux-branded lens on the front. Seemingly, these Summilux lenses are a step up from the Summicron lenses that the Chinese smartphone company uses on the Xiaomi 12 and 13 series.

Even otherwise, the Xiaomi 13's primary camera has an f/1.8 aperture. So, the wider aperture on the upcoming Xiaomi 14 should allow it to absorb more light, translating into better low-light photos. It will also enable a more natural depth of field when taking photos of subjects from near the camera. Plus, the Summilux lenses could help improve the overall sharpness.

A 14mm (0.6x) ultrawide and a 3.2x f/2.2 telephoto sensor will accompany the primary shooter. These camera specs are of the non-Pro model, so worry not if you are not impressed by them. The Xiaomi 14 Pro will pack even superior camera hardware, including a 1-inch type Sony IMX989 sensor and possibly a superior telephoto lens.

Apart from their cutting-edge hardware, the Xiaomi 14 series will also launch running the company's new HyperOS. It will be interesting to see how HyperOS differentiates itself from MIUI and whether it fixes the drawbacks of the previous skin. However, based on an early first look at the ROM, that does not appear to be the case. The Xiaomi 14 series and HyperOS will go official on October 26.