Summary Xiaomi's upcoming high-end flagship cameraphone, the Xiaomi 14 Ultra, is set to debut at MWC 2024.

Newly leaked press renders of the Xiaomi 14 Ultra reveal a familiar design, including the faux-leather material on the rear panel from the predecessor.

The phone is rumored to feature a 6.7-inch 2K AMOLED panel, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, and powerful Leica-branded rear cameras.

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi may not have much of a presence in the US, but it's one of the leading flagship phone producers worldwide. The company unveiled the Xiaomi 14 and 14 Pro for China back in October last year, which are now slated to make their global debut during MWC 2024 later this month. Meanwhile, the manufacturer is also expected to unveil the high-end Xiaomi 14 Ultra during the annual mobile-focused event in Barcelona, Spain. As we count down to the Xiaomi 14 Ultra's official launch, a fresh leak has customarily revealed all the press renders of the flagship.

These images come courtesy of MySmartPrice, detailing the white/silver and black versions of the Xiaomi 14 Ultra. However, these appear to be the regular metal-based versions of the new flagship, with the company also prepping a special edition titanium-based Xiaomi 14 Ultra, per a recent leak.

Both the black and silver/white models shown in these renders feature a faux-leather material on the back, similar to last year's camera powerhouse, the Xiaomi 13 Ultra. However, the renders published by the publication don't offer a glimpse of the Xiaomi 14 Ultra's front panel.

Leaks suggest the Xiaomi 14 Ultra will feature a 6.7-inch 2K AMOLED panel (120Hz), backed by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, 16GB of RAM, and 256GB/512GB/1TB storage options. The Leica-branded rear cameras are back, with potentially some new software tricks under its sleeve. Like the Xiaomi 14 and 14 Pro, the Xiaomi 14 Ultra should also run on the Android 14-based HyperOS operating system, which still resembles the older MIUI software to a great extent.

These renders highlight that Xiaomi is sticking to a pretty familiar design, especially on the rear panel. The positioning of the four rear cameras appears quite similar to that of the Xiaomi 13 Ultra, though MySmartPrice mentions a new silver bezel surrounding the circular camera island, in addition to black and gold bezels. Meanwhile, the Xiaomi 14 Ultra's battery could also be bumped, with the company expected to cram in a 5,300mAh unit this time. This should be supported by 90W fast wired charging and 50W wireless charging speeds.

All will be potentially revealed by Monday, February 26, when MWC 2024 officially begins. It will last four days, with a bunch of other smartphone manufacturers also expected to showcase their products in Barcelona. According to recent rumors, MWC 2024 could mark the debut of the OnePlus Watch 2 with Wear OS, a first for the company.