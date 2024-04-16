Xiaomi’s 14 Ultra flagship has a credible case for being the best camera phone around this year — but US buyers can’t pick it up.

Are you really missing out, though? After all, the Pixel 8 Pro is no slouch when it comes to photos, with its triple rear camera and AI-powered upgrades. Then there’s Samsung’s Galaxy S24 Ultra. In our review we declared that it was at the top of the game except for the camera, but there’s no denying that its dual telephotos and 200MP main sensor keep it competitive.

So, to put things to the test, I took the Xiaomi 14 Ultra out alongside Google and Samsung’s greatest to see if the Chinese phone’s rear camera setup really is a cut above the rest, or if US phone fans can rest easy knowing the grass really isn’t greener.

The hardware: Android's best camera phones

First up, it’s worth quickly running through exactly why Xiaomi might have the upper hand on paper.

The 14 Ultra features a quad rear camera, bolstered by tuning (and branding) from camera giant Leica. All four of the 14 Ultra’s rear lenses pack 50MP sensors, so resolution is consistent. The main camera also benefits from a relatively unique variable aperture, which responds automatically to differing light levels, and uses a large 1-inch sensor that captures lots of light and can even generate a natural bokeh effect. There are two different telephoto lenses, one at 3.2x zoom and the other at 5x.

So what’s it up against? The Pixel 8 Pro has a relatively modest trio of rear lenses, with a 50MP main camera and 48MP resolutions on the other two. That means just one telephoto, set at 5x zoom, and smaller sensors with narrower apertures than the Xiaomi equivalents across the board. Then again, this is a Pixel: the heart of this camera isn’t hardware, but software, with Google’s expert photo tuning now bolstered by additional AI options.

Finally, the S24 Ultra matches the Xiaomi’s lens count, and its 3x and 5x telephotos offer similar optical zoom options. Resolutions are all over the place here: a whopping 200MP on the main camera, 50MP on the 5x periscope, then down to 12MP for the ultrawide and 10MP on the shorter telephoto. Smaller sensors and narrower apertures are again the order of the day, with Samsung betting more and more that it can keep up with Google in the race for AI enhancements.

The test: A rear-camera shootout

To keep things simple, I’m focusing on the three phones’ rear cameras, not their selfie shooters.

I’ve also kept all three on their default camera settings for the most part, trying to test them the way most people actually use their phones, rather than diving into optimized settings, pro modes, or RAW output.

In all the photo galleries below, you'll find the Xiaomi shot on the left, Samsung in the middle, and Google's Pixel on the right.

Main camera

In bright light and good conditions, there’s not too much to separate these three cameras when you’re taking landscape shots. Despite the varying resolutions, when shot on default settings all three pixel bin down to similar output resolutions, and are close matches when it comes to detail and sharpness.

Close

There are bigger variations in color science, with the S24 Ultra especially standing out for a tendency to amp up vividness, and over-saturate orange and red hues. The Pixel is especially muted by comparison, with the Xiaomi offering something of a midpoint, though it runs closer to Google than Samsung’s tuning.

Close

Depth of field is another obvious point of differentiation. Even without using the dedicated Portrait mode, both the Xiaomi and Google phones deliver an attractive bokeh effect, with blurred backgrounds, when you shoot photos close-up — think photos of people, or food photos for the ‘Gram. In Xiaomi’s case, this is a natural side effect of the larger main sensor, though I suspect Google’s implementation is more a matter of post-processing. By contrast, the S24 Ultra’s small sensor has a much deeper depth of field, with a flat focus to most shots that’s less attractive — and a dead giveaway that its photos have come from a phone.

Close

Ultrawide

We see similar color variations from the ultrawide cameras in each phone, exacerbated by starker differences in dynamic range, where Samsung again lags behind.

Close

These comparison shots are complicated slightly by more consistent cloud cover in the Pixel photo, which is why it seems flatter than the others, but it also delivers the most detail and least noise in the darker spots of the shots, like the bricks to the left, and also captures more of the smaller tree branches than either other camera.

Telephotos

The telephoto comparison puts Google at a disadvantage from the get-go, because while all three phones feature a 5x periscope lens, it’s the only one that doesn’t back that up with a shorter throw (3x for Samsung, 3.2x for Xiaomi).

That means for this shot, the Pixel uses digital trickery to improve output from the main camera, while the other two cameras could use their shorter telescopes at the default optical output. At a glance it holds up well, but look closer and you see that while some parts of the shot are crisp and detailed, others are over-sharpened or have mixed up details entirely into machine-learning gloop. The S24 UItra also shows clear signs of over-sharpening, though it’s possible you’ll prefer that to the very slight softness of the 14 Ultra’s shot.