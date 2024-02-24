Yes, we've seen your comments about how we at the Android Police podcast can get so down on the topic our site is all about, but hey: you'd be distressed about the ecosystem, too, if you had the numbers we're looking at and not much corporate steering power in the backseat. So, on this episode, we chat about the Xiaomi 14 Ultra, the refinement of the Pixel Fold 2, and Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth. And maybe we'll be a little sad, then hopeful about Android while we're at it.
03:34 | Slow week, huh?
- The Google Pixel 6 Pro's overheating issues are now a legal matter
- First Pixel Fold 2 renders confirm Google is shaking up its design
15:52 | Mind over matter
- Seven different iPhone models outsold every Android phone last year
- Apple reveals new details about Spotify’s business as possible EU fine nears | TechCrunch
34:48 | The closers
- Xiaomi 14 Ultra combines a 1-inch camera sensor with four AI imaging models
- Wyze is once again caught in security incident affecting thousands
Our regular hosts are Daniel Bader and Will Sattelberg. Our editor is Jules Wang.
Android Police lives here. Reach out to us at podcast@androidpolice.com