Xiaomi initially made a name for itself with its iPhone clones and, eventually, for its budget devices. In recent years though, the company has tried to break free from that image with some impressive camera-centric phones, like the Mi 11 Ultra, the Xiaomi 12S Ultra, and more recently, the Xiaomi 13 Pro. Later this week, the company is expected to raise the smartphone photography bar even further with the Xiaomi 13 Ultra and its Leica-branded lenses. Ahead of the launch, the Chinese smartphone maker shared the phone's official press photos and revealed some of its key details.

In a series of photos shared on Weibo, Xiaomi revealed the phone's stunning exterior design in all its glory. The white back with a faux leather finish looks premium in renders and houses the gigantic circular camera housing with golden edges. While it may not be immediately apparent, the top part of the phone is thicker than the bottom to account for the camera bump.

The company claims to have applied an antibacterial and a special anti-yellowing coating to the rear to ensure longevity. Xiaomi also plans to offer the phone in a shade of green.

This design should help the Xiaomi 13 Ultra set itself apart from some of our favorite Android smartphones worth buying.

Xiaomi shared the screen details of the 13 Ultra as well. A 6.7-inch QHD+ C7 panel developed by the company and China Star will dominate the front (via GSMArena). It will feature a claimed peak brightness of 2,600 nits. If true, it would make the Xiaomi 13 Ultra's display the brightness panel on the market.

As for camera specs, the 13 Ultra will use the 1-inch type Sony IMX989 sensor as its primary shooter, with the other three cameras using the 50MP IMX858 sensor.

At this point, Xiaomi has revealed almost everything about its upcoming flagship phone ahead of launch. But the capabilities of the Leica-branded cameras remain a mystery, which will be the key selling point of the phone. Thankfully, we won't have to wait long to know about them.