Xiaomi may have already made two 13-series phones official, but it saved the best one in the lineup for last. We recently checked out the Xiaomi 13 Pro and liked how the whole package comes together. The company is now planning to one-up the Pro model with the Xiaomi 13 Ultra coming out this month. But before the highest-end Xiaomi phone of 2023 can go official, we’ve got an early look at the Xiaomi 13 Ultra through a handful of leaked renders.

The Xiaomi 13 Ultra has appeared in all its upmarket glory in some renders, courtesy of noted leaker @OnLeaks (via Smartprix). The handset has a leather-like finish in both black and white for its back that curves into the flat metal frame. The front cover glass also has a slight curve along its edges, but it doesn’t appear so pronounced to be irritating, at least in these renders.

5 Images

Close

Source: OnLeaks/Smartprix

While the other two Xiaomi 13-series phones have a square camera housing, the Ultra catches your attention with its massive, circular island that sits right in the middle of the top half, reminding one of the tantalizing Xiaomi 12S Ultra concept phone from last year. There are a total of four cameras in that housing, along with a dual-LED flash and a microphone. We don’t know the exact camera specifications, but Xiaomi could use the Sony IMX 989 sensor (also used on the Xiaomi 13 Pro) paired with a variable aperture lens, and some Leica color tuning to go with it.

In the renders, you can see that the top half of the phone’s back appears slightly raised, likely because of the extra camera hardware. This makes the 13 Ultra about 15.6mm thick at its thickest point, which is pretty hefty for a modern phone. We’ll have to wait until we get to use the phone to see how well-balanced the weight distribution is and if it affects the phone’s handling.

Previous leaks have suggested that the Xiaomi 13 Ultra will come rocking the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, paired with 8/12/16GB of RAM and 256/512GB of storage. Its 6.7-inch display will refresh at 120Hz and the 4900mAh battery can charge at 90W over USB-C (a surprising step down from the 13 Pro’s 120W) and 50W wirelessly. But all these goodies will likely come at a steep price of over $1,000, putting it right in the territory of super-premium phones like the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and other top Android phones on the market right now.