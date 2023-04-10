Xiaomi sure does love its cameras. The Xiaomi 13 Pro has been impressing us with its versatile lenses, but there's more on the way soon from the Chinese phone manufacturer. The company is currently gearing up to reveal its upcoming Xiaomi 13 Ultra later this month. Ahead of its debut, a couple fresh leaks and rumors offer a closer look at how this hardware may land, including details on memory configuration and pricing.

According to information shared on Weibo, the Xiaomi 13 Ultra base model could go with 8GB of RAM with 256GB of storage, with other options including 12GB of RAM with either 256GB or 512GB of storage (via Gizmochina). An earlier leak suggests that a 16GB/1TB version is in the works.

This source also provides a tentative window into pricing. The base model of the Xiaomi 13 Ultra could start at 6,300 Yuan in China, while the highest-end configuration could be priced at 8,000 Yuan. In USD, these roughly range from $915 to $1165.

Earlier Xiaomi 13 Ultra leaks have clued us in to expect a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, a fingerprint scanner under the display, a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, and a 4,900mAh battery. Certification filings show support for 90W wired and 50W wireless charging.

Chinese retailers have been teasing a new Xiaomi product announcement on April 18, and while it's not being specifically identified, that sure sounds like it could be the Xiaomi 13 Ultra.