Last year's Xiaomi 12S Ultra was the ultimate camera smartphone, thanks to its monstrous 1-inch type 50MP primary camera. Sadly, the phone only launched in China, so getting your hands on one was almost impossible. With this year's Xiaomi 13 Pro, the Chinese smartphone maker gave its customers in Asia and Europe a taste of its imaging prowess and what the 50MP Sony IMX989 sensor is capable of. If you thought this was the best Xiaomi could do with a smartphone in the camera department, you were wrong. The company is preparing to launch the Xiaomi 13 Ultra later this month with even better cameras.

Xiaomi issued a joint statement with Leica today confirming the launch of the Xiaomi 13 Ultra in April. Even better, unlike the Xiaomi 12S Ultra, the upcoming camera-centric phone will debut in global markets. The company's wording makes it clear that the 13 Ultra will launch internationally a few months after its Chinese debut, though.

Xiaomi and Leica claim to have worked together to bring the "latest optical system solution" and the "perfect Summicron lens" to the 13 Ultra. They even assert this will be the "coming-of-age ceremony of mobile imaging."

The Xiaomi 13 Ultra will likely use the Sony IMX989 as its primary camera, given that Xiaomi worked closely with Sony to develop it. Rumors indicate this sensor might be paired with a variable aperture lens, which is what Xiaomi and Leica could be referring to in their announcement.

The Xiaomi 13 Pro has already impressed us with its amazing camera performance. Besides the solid 50MP primary camera, the 3.2x telephoto shooter with its floating lens also stands out with its ability to focus on objects as close as 10cm from the lens. So it will be interesting to see how the two companies raise the smartphone imaging standard further.