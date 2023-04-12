Samsung, Apple, and Google might hog all the limelight for their phone's camera prowess. However, Xiaomi has also created a name for itself in the imaging department, starting with the Mi 11 Ultra in 2021, followed by the Xiaomi 12S Ultra and its massive 1-inch type 50MP sensor in 2022. But both phones never made their way out of China, significantly limiting their reach. At MWC 2023, the Xiaomi 13 Pro debuted internationally with an even better camera setup. Less than two months later, the Chinese company has announced the launch date of the Xiaomi 13 Ultra, its flagship camera-centric device for 2023.

In collaboration with Leica, Xiaomi has scheduled the Xiaomi 13 Ultra's "A shot above" launch event for April 18. The announcement date comes within a week of Xiaomi and Leica teasing the phone and claiming its launch will mark the "coming-of-age ceremony of mobile imaging." In the image shared by Xiaomi, the company gives a sneak peek into the 13 Ultra's rear circular camera island and the various lenses it will pack.

Leaked renders have already revealed the Xiaomi 13 Ultra's design in full. The handset will seemingly have a leather-like finish at the back and a curved back that will merge into the flat metal frame. From the renders and Xiaomi's event invite poster, you can also note that the circular rear camera island will house four camera sensors, a dual-LED flash, and a microphone. The camera specs are unknown, though rumors suggest Xiaomi and Leica could pair the Sony IMX989 sensor with a variable aperture lens.

Another leak has detailed the Xiaomi 13 Ultra's RAM and storage configurations. The base model will pack 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, with other options including 12GB RAM and 256GB or 512GB storage. Apparently, Xiaomi is also working on a 16GB RAM/1TB storage variant of the phone.

Xiaomi has already confirmed the 13 Ultra and its fancy Leica cameras will launch globally, giving the likes of the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and Google Pixel 7 Pro strong competition in the imaging department.