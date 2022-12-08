The Xiaomi 13 series was scheduled to go official on December 1 with an iPhone-like design. It was also going to be the Chinese smartphone maker's first smartphone lineup featuring Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip. However, Xiaomi had to postpone the launch event at the last minute following the death of the former President of the People's Republic of China, Jiang Zemin. At that time, the company did not announce a new date for the event. That's changing now, as Xiaomi has confirmed its next premium smartphone lineup will launch on December 11.

The product launch event will start at 1:30 pm GMT/2:30 pm CET on Sunday, December 11. This event is specifically for the Chinese launch of the Xiaomi 13 series. While the lineup should make its way to Europe and India, the international launch will happen at a later date.

Source: Xiaomi

Leaked renders have already revealed the Xiaomi 13 Pro's design in all its glory. The phone will apparently take some design cues from the OnePlus 10 Pro, with the rear featuring a prominent left-aligned square camera bump.

Rumors point to the Xiaomi 13 Pro featuring a 1-inch 50MP IMX989 primary camera, the same sensor that does duty inside the Xiaomi 12 Ultra. This will seemingly be accompanied by a 50MP ultra-wide and 50MP telephoto camera. The lineup will further the smartphone maker's association with Leica and feature the latter's color science, which was first used on the 12S Ultra. Besides the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, the phone should pack a 6.7-inch 2K 120Hz curved AMOLED panel, a staggering 12GB RAM, up to 512GB storage, and a 4,800mAh battery with 120W fast charging support. The non-Pro model should sport a smaller 6.2-inch display with cut-down specs.

The launch event will also mark the debut of the company's Android 13-based MIUI 14 skin. It is unclear what changes and improvements Xiaomi's upcoming Android skin will pack. Do note that the international version of the skin will have slightly different features than the Chinese build.