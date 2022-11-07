The Xiaomi 12 Pro is one of the best smartphones the company has made, and as the year draws to a close, rumors about the upcoming Xiaomi 13 series are surfacing. Last week, we reported on the possible hardware specifications of what could be the Xiaomi 13 Pro, but now, we have what could be our first look at Xiaomi’s hardware design for the Xiaomi 13 and 13 Pro models.

The Xiaomi 12 Pro had a unique design, while the recently revealed Xiaomi 12S Ultra concept has a unique design with a focus on photography. The renders of the Xiaomi 13 Pro shared by reputable leaker OnLeaks on Twitter (via Zoutons) reveal the Chinese company may have borrowed a few design cues from the OnePlus 10 Pro.

4 Images

Close

Xiaomi 13 Pro renders

If the renders are anything to go by, we see a prominent left-aligned square camera bump with rounded corners on the back of the Pro phone with a three-lens setup. The phone could measure 163 x 74.6 x 8.8mm, with the camera bump protruding by another 3mm, bringing thickness in that corner to 11.8mm. On the front, OnLeaks expects the phone to sport a 6.65-inch display with curved edges. The display has a center-aligned hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera.

OnLeaks’ renders of the vanilla Xiaomi 13 (via CompareDial) also reveal a square camera bump, although the lens placement will probably remind you of the iPhone 14. This model also has a triple-camera setup on the rear, but one lens is visibly smaller than the other two. On the front, the Xiaomi 13 could use a 6.2-inch flat display with a selfie camera cutout resembling the Pro model. This model is slightly narrower and shorter than the Pro model, but equally thick, measuring 152.8 x 71.5 x 8.3mm.

4 Images

Close

Xiaomi 13 renders

The leaker doesn’t say when the phones will launch, but we could see them arrive late in December or early next year. As we mentioned last week, we expect the Xiaomi 13 series to pack a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC under the hood alongside up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage on the Pro model.

For software, Xiaomi 13 Pro buyers will be treated to Android 13 with the MIUI 14 skin on top. A capacious 4,800mAh battery with 120W fast charging support is expected to come as standard. Hopefully, we will get more clarity and confirmation about the potential specifications of the Xiaomi 13 Pro.