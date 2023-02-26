Xiaomi is primarily known for its budget and mid-range phones, though in recent years, it has launched some impressive high-end devices. In July 2022, the Xiaomi 12S Ultra was unveiled with a 1-inch Sony IMX989 50MP Leica-branded shooter, but it was limited to China. Towards the end of the year, the Xiaomi 13 series debuted in China with an even more impressive camera setup and internals. If you have been longing to get your hands on one of Xiaomi's phones with a monstrous 1-inch Sony shooter, your time has finally arrived, as the Xiaomi 13 series is making its international debut at MWC 2023.

Xiaomi 13 Pro and Xiaomi 13

There's little difference between the Chinese and international variants of the Xiaomi 13 and 13 Pro debuting today. Both phones are powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, 8 or 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM, and speedy 256GB UFS 4.0 storage. While the Xiaomi 13 Pro packs a 6.73-inch QHD+ AMOLED panel, the non-Pro model has a more compact 6.36-inch 120Hz AMOLED display.

Xiaomi uses a 3D curved ceramic body on the 13 Pro and offers the phone in Ceramic White and Ceramic Black colors. As for the Xiaomi 13, it features glass panels at the front and rear, sandwiching its aluminum chassis.

Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 RAM 12GB LPDDR5X Storage 256GB UFS 4.0, Hybrid microSD card slot Display 6.73-inch WQHD+ AMOLED display, 1-120Hz adaptive refresh rate, 1900 nits peak brightness, HDR10, Dolby Vision, Gorilla Glass Victus Battery 4820mAh, 120W HyperCharge, 50W turbo wireless charging, 10W reverse wireless charging Front camera 32MP f/2.0 89.6° FOV Rear cameras 23mm 50MP Sony IMX989 f/1.9, HyperOIS + 75mm 50MP f2.0 telephoto, OIS + 14mm 50MP f2.2 ultra-wide; Leica filters, 8K video recording, 4K 60fps video recording with Dolby Vision Connectivity Dual-SIM 5G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, GPS OS Android 13-based MIUI 14, 3 OS upgrades and 5 years of security updates promised Ports USB Type-C Colors Ceramic Black, Ceramic White Biometrics In-display fingerprint scanner Miscellaneous IP68, 3D ceramic back, Dual speakers, Dolby Atmos Dimensions 162.9mm x 74.6mm x 8.38mm, 229g

The main highlight of the Xiaomi 13 Pro is its rear camera setup. It houses a 23mm 50MP f/1.9 primary camera with HyperOIS, a 75mm 50MP telephoto camera with a floating lens, and a 14mm 50MP f/2.2 ultra-wide shooter. Using built-in Leica filters, the Xiaomi 13 Pro can simulate the looks of classic 35mm, 50mm, 75mm, and 90mm focal lengths. Other camera features are impressive as well, including 8K and 4K 60fps Dolby Vision video recording, Portrait Night mode, and a ProFocus mode.

From the specs, the Xiaomi 13 Pro can give the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra a run for its performance in the imaging department.

The Xiaomi 13 also features a Leica-branded camera system but misses out on the 1-inch Sony IMX989 sensor to achieve a lower price point. Its full specs are below.

Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 RAM 8GB LPDDR5X Storage 256GB UFS 4.0 Display 6.36-inch FHD+ AMOLED display, 120Hz refresh rate, 1900 nits peak brightness, HDR10, Dolby Vision, Gorilla Glass 5 Battery 4500mAh, 67W HyperCharge, 50W turbo wireless charging, 10W reverse wireless charging Front camera 32MP f/2.0 89.6° FOV Rear cameras 23mm 50MP Sony IMX800 f/1.8, HyperOIS + 75mm 10MP f2.0 telephoto, OIS + 15mm 12MP f2.2 ultra-wide; Leica filters, 8K video recording, 4K 60fps video recording with Dolby Vision Connectivity Dual-SIM 5G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, GPS OS Android 13-based MIUI 14, 3 OS upgrades promised and 5 years of security updates Ports USB Type-C Colors Black, White, Flora Green Biometrics In-display fingerprint scanner Miscellaneous IP68, Dual speakers, Dolby Atmos Dimensions 152.8mm x 71.5mm x 7.98mm, 189g

3 Images

Close

Xiaomi promises three OS updates for the 13 and 13 Pro along with 5 years of security patches. Further, the company is bundling 2TB of Google One storage for six months and YouTube Premium access for the same duration for free. Lastly, with digital car key support, you can use the Xiaomi 13 or 13 Pro to unlock your car using your phone or share the digital key with your friends or family.

Xiaomi won't charge owners of its latest flagship phones labor cost on any out-of-warranty repairs for the first year. You also enjoy international warranty on the Xiaomi 13 series in over 40 markets. So, you can get your Xiaomi 13 or 13 Pro repaired at any authorized Xiaomi service center worldwide for free as long as the standard warranty is not void.

The Xiaomi 13 series go on sale starting March 8. Early bird customers in Europe will get a Xiaomi Instant Photo Printer 1S bundled with their purchase. As for pricing, the Xiaomi 13 Pro will retail for €1,300, while the Xiaomi 13 will cost €1000.

Xiaomi 13 Lite

Alongside the Xiaomi 13 and 13 Pro, the Chinese smartphone maker announced the Xiaomi 13 Lite. As the name suggests, this is a 'Lite' variant of the Xiaomi 13 featuring a 6.55-inch FHD+ AMOLED display, Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chip, 8GB RAM, and 128GB storage. The 7.23mm thin phone is powered by a 4500mAh battery with 67W wired fast charging support.

In Germany, the Xiaomi 13 Lite will retail for €500 in Lite Blue, Lite Pink, and Black colors.