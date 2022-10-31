November is nearly here, and 2023 not far beyond that, bringing us all sorts of new phone launches, including the Xiaomi 13 series. We're likely to see that family include a few different models, including hardware that should be well-equipped to succeed the Xiaomi 12 Pro as one of the best smartphones the company makes. Now we're beginning to get our expectations in line, with a new spec leak attempting to shine some light on the upcoming Xiaomi 13 Pro.

Leaker Yogesh Brar put out a tweet sharing the Xiaomi 13 Pro’s supposed specifications. Besides the top-of-the-line Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor and a large 4,800mAh battery, he suggests Xiaomi will continue its partnership with camera maker Leica to tune color balance.

Speaking of cameras, Brar reports that the 6.7-inch phone will have triple 50MP shooters on the back, with the primary offering a one-inch Sony IMX989 sensor. We last saw this sensor on the Xiaomi 12S Ultra (pictured up top), which was sold only in China. Continuing the focus on excellence in imaging, the leaker claims the Xiaomi 13 Pro will have its proprietary Surge C2 chip for image processing.

We could also see the phone pack a Surge P2 chip, another proprietary component, to support nice and quick 120W fast-charging capabilities (Samsung, take note). As only befitting a handset of this stature, up to 512GB of storage and 12GB of RAM are also in the cards.

All this said, a spec sheet may not even tell half the story of the performance you can expect from modern flagship phones. We'll have to wait until launch, at least, before we have a better sense of what we should be feeling about this hardware.