The Xiaomi 13 was confirmed to launch in China on December 1 at what we expected to be one of the final big phone launches of the year. Now, the company has confirmed that the event will be postponed, and it’ll now be happening at a currently unconfirmed later date. While Xiaomi hasn’t shared the reasoning for the delay, it’s thought to be due to the death of the former President of the People's Republic of China, Jiang Zemin. That news was announced on November 30, and it seems to be why Xiaomi has chosen to delay.

A machine translation of Xiaomi’s Weibo post (via Notebookcheck) says, “We are sorry to inform you that the launch of the new Mi 13 series will be postponed. We will notify you as soon as the new release date is confirmed.” We don’t yet have any clarity on when the event will be rescheduled, but it may be that it’ll take a while for the company to reassess when is best to announce its next phone.

Back in August, we saw Motorola delay its Chinese launch of the Razr 2022 and X30 Pro due to rising political tensions between the US and China. The event was originally scheduled for August 2, and it was then delayed on the day itself before taking place on August 11. If Xiaomi follows a similar strategy of delaying its event, we may still see the phone before the end of 2022.

The Xiaomi 13 series is expected to be one of the first phones to feature the new top-tier Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, but this launch is specifically for the China market, so we’ll have to wait a while longer for the handset to come to other locations. It’s unlikely you'll be able to buy this handset in the US, but it’ll probably go on sale in India and Europe at a later date.

The phone has leaked consistently with us seeing press images of the phone a few days ago, while new hands-on images of the handset have also appeared more or less confirming the previously leaked design we’ve been expecting for the new phones.