Xiaomi launched some impressive smartphones this year, including the Xiaomi 12 Pro and the Xiaomi 12S Ultra featuring a Leica-branded 50MP 1-inch camera sensor. Barring the 12 Pro, none of the other premium phones made their way out of China, so interested customers could not get their hands on them. The Chinese smartphone maker is making amends by launching its next premium smartphone lineup globally: the Xiaomi 12T series. There are two phones in the lineup, the Xiaomi 12T and the Xiaomi 12T Pro, with the latter being the company's first smartphone to feature a 200MP camera.

Xiaomi 12T Pro and 12 Pro

The Xiaomi 12T Pro builds on the 12 Pro's design. It features a curved frosted glass back with a smart-looking camera module at the rear. Sitting at the front is a 6.67-inch 120Hz AMOLED display that can push its brightness levels to 900 nits under challenging conditions. Ticking inside the phone is Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip paired with 8/12GB RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. Xiaomi claims to use a 65% bigger vapor chamber and a 125% higher thermal material coverage than the 11T Pro for better cooling.

Phone Xiaomi 12T Pro Chipset Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 RAM 8 / 12GB Storage 128, 256GB Display 6.67" FHD+ AMOLED display, 120Hz AdaptiveSync, HDR10+, Dolby Vision, 900 nits peak brightness, In-screen fingerprint scanner, Gorilla Glass 5 Battery 5,000mAh, 120W fast charging Rear Cameras 200MP ISOCELL HP1 1/1.22", f/1.69 aperture, 8P lens, OIS 8MP f/2.2 ultrawide (120° FoV); 2MP macro camera Front Camera 20MP selfie camera f/2.24 Connectivity 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, USB Type-C Dimensions 163.1 x 75.9 x 8.6 mm, 205g, Stereo speakers tuned by Harmon Kardon Software MIUI 13, Android 12 Colors Black, Silver, Blue

The main highlight of the 12T Pro is the rear camera setup. Xiaomi is using a 200MP ISOCELL HP1 1/1.22" sensor with f/1.69 aperture and 8P lens for the primary camera. It can combine data from 16 surrounding pixels to deliver super detailed 12.5MP shots. Xiaomi also takes advantage of the big camera module to offer in-sensor 2x zoom. Sadly, the other cameras are not that impressive. There's an 8MP f/2.2 ultra-wide and a 2MP macro camera. For selfies, you get a 20MP f/2.24 shooter. As for camera modes, you get features like Night mode, Ultra Night video, and 8K video recording.

Powering the phone is a 5,000mAh battery with 120W fast charging support. Using the bundled power adapter, you can top up the battery to full in less than 20 minutes.

The Xiaomi 12T has the same design as its Pro sibling. It uses a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Ultra chip and a 108MP primary rear camera to reach its lower price point. Other specs remain the same between the 12T and 12T Pro.

Phone Xiaomi 12T Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Ultra RAM 8GB Storage 128, 256GB Display 6.67" FHD+ AMOLED display, 120Hz AdaptiveSync, HDR10+, 900 nits peak brightness, In-screen fingerprint scanner, Gorilla Glass 5 Battery 5,000mAh, 120W fast charging Rear Cameras 108MP ISOCELL HM6 1/1.67", f/1.7 aperture, OIS 8MP f/2.2 ultrawide (120° FoV); 2MP macro camera Front Camera 20MP selfie camera f/2.24 Connectivity 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, USB Type-C Dimensions 163.1 x 75.9 x 8.6 mm, 202g, Stereo speakers Software MIUI 13, Android 12 Colors Black, Silver, Blue

The Xiaomi 12T series goes up for pre-order later today (October 4), with retail availability set to start from October 13 in Germany. Prices for the Xiaomi 12T start from €600, with the 8/256GB variant costing another €50 extra. The Xiaomi 12T Pro will cost €800 in the country. Early bird customers who place their order by October 18 will get a free Redmi Pad.

In the UK, the Xiaomi 12T Pro will retail for £699 for the entry-level 8/128GB model. As a part of the early bird offer from October 20-24th, you can get the phone for £599 with a free Redmi Pad bundled with your purchase. The Xiaomi 12T will cost £499. And if you buy it within October 24, you can get it for £399.

Redmi Buds 4 Pro and Redmi Buds 4

Alongside the Xiaomi 12T series, the company also announced the Redmi Buds 4 Pro and Buds 4. The Pro model features 10mm+6mm dual drivers for Hi-Res Audio playback over LDAC. Xiaomi claims the ANC system of the earbuds can cancel noise up to 43dB. It also provides an Adaptive Mode, where the earbuds themselves decide the level of noise cancelation depending on the ambient noise. The IP54-certified earbuds can last for a claimed 9 hours on a single charge, with the bundled carrying case further expanding the total runtime to 36 hours.

As for the non-Pro Redmi Buds 4, they feature a 10mm dynamic driver, with the ANC being good enough to cancel noise up to 35dB. The battery life is also not as good as the Pro model, with a claimed runtime of 6 hours when a single earphone is used.