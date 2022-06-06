Earlier this year we saw the Xiaomi 12 series launch globally, with the 12, 12 Pro, and 12X. Features like 120W charging, great cameras, and amazing performance added up to give us some of Xiaomi's best Android phones to date. But even the 12 Pro may not be the very best of that lineup forever. Catering to enthusiasts and camera aficionados, the Xiaomi 12 Ultra has been getting leaked left and right for some time now. Thanks to new unofficial CAD renders, we now know a bit more about how it'll look — and its design remains as divisive as ever.

These new renders were made by OnLeaks and published on Zouton, and they show the Xiaomi 12 Ultra from multiple angles. This is not the first time we're looking at this design, but this matches what we've seen before, and it's as jarring as ever. The camera bump is still probably bigger than your smartwatch, with seven cutouts overall for different sensors and lenses. The main rear sensor should be 50MP, with a 48MP ultra-wide and a 48MP periscope lens.

Leica branding will likely be prominent on the rear bump, although we've yet to see if it'll look like that in the final version. Other than the camera, though, this appears pretty similar to the standard Xiaomi 12 design, down to a similarly curved display with a 20MP front camera (6.6 inches, down from the 6.73-inch screen on the 12 Pro), except with flatter-looking edges. The smartphone's exact measurements, as per the report, are 161.9 x 74.3 x 9.5mm, meaning this is a tad bit smaller, yet thicker, than the 12 Pro.

We'll hopefully learn even more about this phone on the road to it going official — maybe as soon as next month.