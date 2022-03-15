Xiaomi was among the first companies in the world to announce a range of phones with Qualcomm's latest and greatest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip. It unveiled the Xiaomi 12 lineup in China late last year, consisting of three devices and packing features like 120W charging, high refresh rate displays, and impressive camera setups. Now, nearly three months later, the Xiaomi 12 series is making its debut in the global market.

Xiaomi 12 and 12 Pro

The Xiaomi 12 Pro is the flagship model in the series and represents the very best of what the Chinese smartphone maker has to offer. It features a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip, a 50MP triple-camera setup including a primary Sony IMX707 sensor, quad speakers, and a 6.73-inch 2K LTPO120Hz AMOLED display protected by Gorilla Glass Victus, which makes it a bit more compact than the 6.81-inch Mi 11, its predecessor. This is backed by a 4,600mAh battery that can be charged from 0-100% in just 18 minutes at a mind-boggling 120W speed. Additionally, there's 50W wireless and 10W reverse wireless charging.

Phone Xiaomi 12 Xiaomi 12 Pro Chipset Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 RAM 8 or 12 GB 8 or 12GB Storage 128, 256GB 256GB Display 6.28" FHD+ AMOLED display, 120Hz AdaptiveSync, HDR10+, 1,100 nits peak brightness 6.7" WQHD+ AMOLED LTPO panel, 10~120Hz refresh rate, 1,500 nits peak brightness Battery 4,5000mAh, 67W fast charging, 50W wireless charging, 10W reverse wireless charging 4,600mAh, 120W fast charging, 50W wireless charging, 10W reverse wireless charging Rear Cameras 50MP f/1.88 primary shooter; 13MP f/2.4 ultra-wide (123° FoV); 5MP telemacro camera with 50mm focal length; 8K and 4K HDR10+ video recording, Ultra Night Video, ProFocus 50MP f/1.9 Sony IMX707 sensor; 50MP f/2.2 ultra-wide (115° FoV); 50MP f/1.9 48mm telephoto; 8K and 4K HDR10+ video recording, Ultra Night Video, ProFocus Front Camera 32MP in-display selfie camera f/2.45, Selfie Night mode, AI portrait video 32MP in-display selfie camera f/2.45, Selfie Night mode, AI portrait video Connectivity 5G, Wi-Fi 6/6E, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, USB Type-C 5G, Wi-Fi 6/6E, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, USB Type-C Dimensions 152.70mm x 69.90mm x 8.16mm, 180g, IP68 certified, Dual speakers 163.60mm x 74.60mm x 8.16mm, 205g, IP68 certified, Quad speakers Software MIUI 13, Android 12 MIUI 13, Android 12 Colors Gray, Purple, and Blue Gray, Purple, and Blue Price Starting at $749 Starting at $999

The Xiaomi 12 packs largely the same specs, though it has a smaller 6.28-inch FHD+ resolution AMOLED panel. Xiaomi touts that it went for a narrower display than many competitors, making it easier to grip than some competing devices — specifically calling out the iPhone. The phone also trades the 50MP Sony IMX707 shooter in favor of the IMX766 sensor, a 13MP ultra-wide, and a 5MP telemacro. Lastly, its 4,500mAh battery features a slightly slower 67W charging speed.

Both phones pack new AI features like ProFocus that automatically identifies and tracks subjects to ensure they are never blurred or out-of-focus. This is further complemented by eye and face autofocus. The Xiaomi 12 series sports Ultra Night Video for improved low-light video recording. They also feature a large vapor chamber and multiple layers of graphite sheet for enhanced cooling.

The Xiaomi 12 Pro will start from $999, while the regular variant will cost $749.

Xiaomi 12X

The Xiaomi 12X is a budget flagship with a lower price tag, though it still has an impressive spec sheet. There's a 6.28-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a Snapdragon 870 chip with 5G support, a 50MP primary shooter, and a 4,500mAh battery with 67W wired fast charging. Unlike the other two models in this series, the 12X misses out on wireless and reverse wireless charging support.

Phone Xiaomi 12X Chipset Snapdragon 870 RAM 8GB Storage 128, 256GB Display 6.28" FHD+ AMOLED display, 120Hz AdaptiveSync, HDR10+, 1,100 nits peak brightness Battery 4,5000mAh, 67W fast charging Rear Cameras 50MP f/1.88 primary shooter; 13MP f/2.4 ultra-wide (123° FoV); 5MP telemacro camera with 50mm focal length; Front Camera 32MP in-display selfie camera f/2.45, Selfie Night mode, AI portrait video Connectivity 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, USB Type-C Dimensions 152.70mm x 69.90mm x 8.16mm, 176g, IP68 certified, Dual speakers Software MIUI 13, Android 12 Colors Gray, Purple, and Blue Price Starting at $800

The Xiaomi 12 series will come with three months of free YouTube Premium for new subscribers. All three phones run on Android 12-based MIUI 13 that comes with under the hood optimizations like Liquid Storage that ensures the NAND storage performance does not degrade over time, Atomized Memory to optimize RAM usage, revamped system widgets, and Smart Balance which Xiaomi claims can boost battery life by up to 10%.

The Xiaomi 12X will be available in 8GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB variants, with a starting price of $649.

