Xiaomi has already let the cat out of the bag; we know the company will soon release its next-generation flagship, the Xiaomi 12, which will be powered by Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. If you were wondering what the phone will look like, these new renders are just what the doctor ordered.

They come from reliable CAD leaker @OnLeaks (via Zoutons) only a few days after renders for the Xiaomi 12 Ultra made it to the internet. The design is slightly changed with a new rectangular camera module housing three lenses and a curved display with rounded corners (that don't align with the edges 😬).

The renders further reveal a punch-hole selfie camera, the power button and volume rocker on the right edge, and a Type-C port with a speaker grille at the bottom. We don't have any specifications to go with these images, but OnLeaks does share the dimensions of the phone — 152.7 x 70 x 8.6mm — this indicates that it could be slimmer than the Xiaomi Mi 11.

Other rumored specifications (via leaker Digital Chat Station) include 100W fast charging, a 50MP sensor, a high-refresh-rate OLED display, and a sizeable battery. There's no word on the launch date, but we should see the phone before the end of December. You can expect at least a couple of other phones to be released alongside it, including the Xiaomi 12X and the 12 Ultra.

