We're at the tail end of 2021, and as one might expect from this time of the year, not only is there plenty of holiday joy, but for us tech enthusiasts, we also have tons of fresh leaks already arriving for next year's phones. One of the most exciting upcoming devices (and sadly, one we won't be getting on this side of the world) is the Xiaomi 12 (remember, no Mi anymore), and we're getting an even better idea of what to expect from it thanks to some newly leaked renders.

These pics come from Evan Blass and show the phone from multiple angles, corroborating previous design leaks. Compared to the Mi 11 (up top), the 12's going to feature a rectangular camera module instead of a square-shaped bump, and it looks like it will be protruding quite a big from the back of the phone. We can see "50MP" text here, confirming that the device will be featuring a 50MP main rear sensor — which positively dwarfs the two back auxiliary cameras.

Moving over to the front, we can also see some changes for this generation. For one, the screen doesn't seem to be as curved as the panel from the Mi 11 — or moves from the top-left corner to the center, an arrangement that's also used in the company's mid-range and lower-end Redmi phones. The screen itself is 6.28 inches — by contrast, the Mi 11's display was 6.81 inches, so this phone is going to be considerably smaller.

The Xiaomi 12 makes its formal debut in a few days, and it's confirmed to be packing a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC and other high-end components. It's sure a shame we won't be able to buy it in the US.

