The Xiaomi 12 series premiered back in December in China, where it received quite the response, generating $283 million worth of sales within its first five minutes of availability. We're talking about one of the most popular phone brands in the world here, so those figures shouldn't come as a total surprise. Ever since we've been waiting for the latest iteration of this flagship series to be ready for the global market as well, and now it's nearly time to watch Xiaomi's big international launch event.

Like every major Xiaomi announcement, the event for the new 12 series will be streamed live across major social channels, including YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, and Mi.com. Things get started at 20:00 GMT+8 on March 15 — that's 8am Eastern for those of you in the US.

Xiaomi's got a diverse lineup to share, having already confirmed three models for its launch in China (with possible others like another Ultra variant still in the works). Compact phone enthusiasts should be especially interested in the standard Xiaomi 12, which is the company's first (relatively) fun-sized flagship in years, with a 6.28-inch screen. In addition to the "little" one, there’s the Xiaomi 12 Pro and the Xiaomi 12X, with the latter positioned as a more budget-friendly introduction to this flagship experience.

It remains to be seen if all three of those models will indeed be made available globally. Xiaomi has a habit of changing up phone names across markets, so don’t be surprised if we see a little rebranding sneak its way into things, as well.

Check back on March 15 for full coverage of Xiaomi's announcements.

Google Play Games for PC beta just went live, but you probably can’t get it yet Soon you will be able to play Android games on your Windows PC

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email