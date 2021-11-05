Abandon everything you ever knew about owning a home theater, like needing ample space, building a dedicated theater room, and shelling out tons of money to do it. Now you can have a home theater experience anywhere in your house (and beyond) with the help of two Android TV-powered projectors, both of which made Amazon’s Choice products list — the XGIMI Elfin and XGIMI Horizon Pro.

Right out of the gate, you know XGIMI’s projectors are special. For starters, they both run on Android TV 10. That means you’ll have unbridled access to more than 5,000 apps via the Play Store, including Disney+, HBO Max, Prime Video, Peacock, and tons more.

They’re both portable, as well, meaning that any space in (or outside of) your home can be transformed into a theater. All it takes is a few easy steps to get everything set up and running.

Now for the specifics…

XGIMI Elfin Mini Projector

Built for owners with space both big and small, the XGIMI Elfin is an ultra-compact 1080p projector that boasts clear, full HD performance. It features XGIMI’s Intelligent Screen Adaption (ISA) technology that drives automatic focus, screen adjustment, and obstacle avoidance, making setup easy and simple for all viewers.

Like to watch movies outside? Not a problem. The XGIMI Elfin can achieve 800 ANSI Lumens of brightness with a 150” screen at night, or the same brightness at 60-80” during the day.

In terms of audio, XGIMI has you covered here, too. The Elfin comes equipped with 6W premium Harman Kardon speakers with DTS and DOLBY compatibility for clear, immersive audio.

Buy at Amazon:

XGIMI Elfin

XGIMI Horizon Pro 4K Projector

Awarded as the “best buy” projector of 2021 by EISA, the XGIMI Horizon Pro is a 4K powerhouse that cuts no corners. It boasts a 3840 x 2160 standard resolution driven by 8.29 million pixels, and it can achieve a massive 2200 ANSI Lumens of brightness. It also features XGIMI’s ISA technology with all the same features you’ll find on the Elfin, including automatic focus, screen adjustment, auto keystone correction, and auto screen alignment.

Another key attribute of the Horizon Pro is XGIMI’s advanced X-VUE 2.0 Image Engine. This technology supports 60Hz MEMC for a super-smooth picture, while HDR10 with HLG produces lifelike colors for whatever you’re watching. To top it off, XGIMI’s AI chops can automatically adjust the brightness of the picture so that it’s always just right, regardless of the lighting around you.

Lastly, the Horizon Pro comes packed with dual 8W Harman Kardon speakers with DTS-HD and DTS Studio Sound, plus Dolby Digital compatibility. The end result is an encompassing audio experience unlike anything you’d expect from a home projector.

Buy at Amazon:

XGIMI Horizon Pro

Pick up XGIMI’s premium projectors today

The XGIMI Elfin Mini Projector is available for $649, while the Horizon Pro 4K Projector can be yours for $1,699. To learn more about either of these XGIMI projectors — including how you can pick one up for your home — check them out at the official Amazon links below.

Buy at Amazon:

XGIMI ElfinXGIMI Horizon Pro

