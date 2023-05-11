If you're looking to transform your home theater setup in search of the ultimate viewing experience, then a projector may just be the upgrade you seek. These smart TV alternatives offer a bit more versatility and customization over standard set-top displays, changing up the way you watch movies, stream shows, and even play games.

Taking the functionality of a smart TV and shrinking it down into a portable package, a projector gives you the freedom to decide how large of a screen you want — and just where you want to put it. Many also come loaded with HDR support, surround sound built-in, and automatic setup features to make installation quick and easy.

Xgimi offers some of the best Android projectors available, with the Xgimi Halo+ delivering a seriously impressive projector for the price, a statement even more true now that it's on sale alongside the Horizon FHD model.

Xgimi Halo+ FHD Portable Projector

The Halo+ is a great entry point for those looking to give portable projectors a shot. With features like automatic keystone correction, autofocus, intelligent obstacle avoidance, and screen alignment, it's easy to set up and even more simple to use.

Android TV comes built-in, giving you access to plenty of your favorite streaming services, including Disney+, HBO Max, and even Prime Video. Netflix, unfortunately, is not available. However, there are ways around this exclusion by using any USB streaming device, such as the Amazon Fire TV Stick or the Google Chromecast.

It also sports two 5W Harmon Kardon speakers and supports Dolby Audio and DTS-HD/Studio to deliver an impressive level of sound and clarity. It's not the loudest sound system, but for what the Xgimi Halo+ offers, it's a good setup for taking movie night to a friend's house.

The image quality is also fantastic for the price, with the Halo+ supporting 1080p FHD and even some 4K supported content with great image quality at up to 200 inches. With a 900 ANSI Lumens LED-powered display, images come through bright, crisp, and clear.

For the price, this is an excellent bargain on a mid-range projector that makes most TVs pale in comparison.

Source: Xgimi Xgimi Halo+ Apply the $130 coupon before adding to cart The Xgimi Halo+ is an excellent entry-level projector with plenty of premium features. Auto alignment, obstacle avoidance, and other key screen optimization settings make it a breeze to set up, while impressive hardware delivers a great picture and excellent sound quality. For the price and value this particular deal offers, it's hard to recommend other projectors in this price range. $850 at Amazon

Xgimi Horizon FHD Projector

The Horizon offers a bit of an upgrade over the Halo+, with a bump in hardware for better sound and image quality. While it includes all the same automatic setup features, the Horizon delivers improved sound with two 8W Harman Kardon speakers, enhanced image quality with 2200 ANSI Lumens, and the X-VUE 2.0 image engine with 60Hz MEMC motion compensation.

While the sound quality may not be a huge upgrade, where you'll notice the difference is in how well the images are displayed. With 2.07 million pixels supporting 1080p FHD and 4K content, the Horizon offers a better experience with a big boost to color accuracy and screen brightness. Both of these are important as you increase the image size, which can also go upwards to 200 inches if you have the wall space to do so.

If you're planning to use this for gaming, the Horizon FHD is also the better option, thanks to reduced latency via the game mode settings. While the Halo+ features the same setting, it only reduces latency down to 26.5ms, while the Horizon drops it down to 18.2ms, offering better response times.

One of the main downsides, this projector does not natively stream Netflix out of the box. Android TV is still standard, and you'll have access to the entire Google Play Store along with most of the other major streaming services, but if you're hoping to watch Netflix, an external streaming device is still needed.

Netflix exclusion aside, the Horizon is a worthy upgrade over the Halo+ with enhancements to image quality and improved gaming support. It's also $250 off, making it an excellent value.

Source: Xgimi XGIMI Horizon $850 $1100 Save $250 The Horizon FHD offers a decent upgrade over the Halo+, with a bump in image and sound quality to make your movies and games really pop. The upgrade to 2200 ANSI Lumens is definitely noticeable, and a reduced latency for gaming makes it a bit more appealing if that's what you're after. Plus, it's $250 off and down to the Halo+ standard price tag — a value you really can't beat. $850 at Amazon

With the versatility both of these projectors offer, they're solid buys even at their normal price tags. They offer a massive screen size of up to 200 inches, all while delivering impressively clear and colorful image quality.

They also offer the benefit of being portable, so they're easier to set up wherever you plan to watch — whether it be in your living room or in the backyard. The automatic screen adjustments make it a breeze to use, and both will work well for movie nights and gaming sessions.