Taking your entertainment around is easier than ever with a decent Android tablet, but a properly portable Google TV experience getting easier to come by with the latest crop of portable Android projectors. Xgimi has honed its crafts with its Halo and MoGo series, which have been aided by advancements in optics and now-established LED illumination tech. At IFA this year, the company unveiled the third iteration of the MoGo alongside several other models.

The MoGo 3 Pro has a unique canister-like design compared to its boxy predecessors, boasting LED-lit DLP projection tech and native Netflix support, making it a compelling proposition for a new portable projector under $500. I spent a few weeks with the MoGo 3 Pro prior to its announcement, along with all of its official accessories, to determine if its portability and flexibility is worth the cost.

Xgimi MoGo 3 Pro 9 / 10 The Xgimi MoGo 3 Pro is a portable projector reborn with Google TV and integrated support for Netflix. The design is sheer genius and the materials lend it a premium feel. However, don't mistake this for a cinema projector that's just smaller because you're trading brightness and clarity for the size. Pros Incredibly sharp picture

Customizable remote button

Native Netflix support

Lens protection by design Cons No internal battery

Micro HDMI with no adapter supplied

Wobbly tripod

Clip-on lens accessory is a gimmick $450 at Amazon

Pricing and availability

Up and coming

Xgimi's new portable projector comes in at just $450, surprisingly cheaper than the MoGo 2 Pro before it, undercutting other popular portable projectors like Anker's Nebula Mars 3. For the price, you get the new projector, a wall adapter, and a remote with removable batteries — all color-matched in a lovely champagne gold color.

For just $50 more, Xgimi also bundles a PowerBase tripod stand. It includes a 20,000mAh battery with USB-C charging and output, making the MoGo 3 Pro truly portable. It uses quarter-inch thread to attach to the projector, just like tripod mounts for cameras, but can be used as a smaller tripod base if you remove the battery tube. This design allows for two height settings on the tripod, but you'll need a wall adapter with the shorter one.

Close

PowerBase stand accessory

Other optional accessories include a felt-lined synthetic leather carrying case and a clip-on lens for a larger, curved display output. I'm convinced the $500 bundle with the tripod stand offers the best value for money, and the carry case is a great bonus, too. However, the clip-on lens isn't great — more on that later.

Specifications Brand Xgimi Native Resolution 1080p FHD, 60Hz ANSI Lumens 562.50 Projection Technology DLP Connectivity DLNA, Google Cast/Chromecast, AirPlay Throw Ratio 1.2:1 HDR HDR10 Audio 2x 5W Harman Kardon speakers OS Google TV 3.0 Lamp Life 25,000 hrs (claimed) Wattage 65W Mounting Type 1x¼" thread Image Size 40-200 inches Maximum Supported Resolution Supports 4K decoding Lamp Type LED Ports 1x micro HDMI with ARC, 1x USB 2.0 Weight 2.43lbs/1.1 Kg RAM 2GB Storage 32GB Power source USB-C PD 3.0 via Powerbase stand or wall adapter Projection Method 0.47-inch DMD Battery life 2.5 hrs with PowerBase stand Wireless connectivity Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.1 Aspect ratio 16:9/4:3 Expand

What I like about the Xgimi MoGo 3 Pro

Portable panache

The new MoGo 3 Pro feels well-built and rugged. The plastic and silicone bits are surprisingly color-matched too, with orange accents thrown in for pop. Surface finish and colors are impressively matched across materials, but they may age differently. The front face with the lens looks a little undercooked with all the vent holes, but the backside you'll stare at the most is clean, with adequate cutouts for ventilation.

And yes, thermal management is fantastic. The attached lanyard doesn't inspire confidence, but I can only describe the projector's design as sheer genius because it integrates a lens protector so robust, all other solutions feel like toys in comparison.