The versatility of portable projectors can be a bit of a double-edged sword. While it's great fun being able to move them around wherever you like and turn any blank wall into a giant video screen, that can also mean a lot of time spent tweaking the picture each time you relocate. This past January at CES, Xgimi showed off its latest projector lineup, including models introducing its new Smart ISA (Intelligent Screen Adaptation) 2.0 system for greatly streamlining that setup process. Now it's nearly time for the first projector with this tech to arrive, as Xgimi shares details on the release of the MoGo 2 and MoGo 2 Pro.

We've already spent some time with both the original MoGo and MoGo Pro, and this new series introduces a few notable upgrades. This time we've got a 720p resolution for the base model while the Pro stays at 1080, and with this generation Xigimi upgrades brightness to 400 lumens. We also see them move to USB-C for power input, but there's a trade-off there: while that means you can now power the projectors with a convenient USB battery pack, they lack their own internal batteries. Both models ship running Android TV 11.

Smart ISA 2.0 debuts on the MoGo 2 Pro, and its main trick is how the projector detects when it's been moved, and now "straightens out" its picture with auto keystone correction that doesn't interrupt what you're watching. Previously, Xgimi models had to stop your movie and display a calibration screen to make this kind of correction — but now it's entirely seamless. Additionally, Smart ISA 2.0 adds eye protection, dimming its output when it senses someone standing in front. While the base MoGo 2 doesn't get these 2.0 tricks, it still has all the regular Smart ISA features, like obstacle avoidance and autofocus.

Sales of both models get started on April 25, when the Mogo 2 will go for $400, or $600 for the MoGo 2 Pro. Preorders are open now, with the option to pay $1 for a $50-off coupon.