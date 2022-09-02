XGIMI is highly regarded for its great portable Android projectors, but the big disadvantage with these is that they take up space — even if it’s much less than what a traditional projector would take up. That’s where the company’s latest product comes in, showcased to an international audience at IFA 2022. The XGIMI Magic Lamp is a ceiling lamp that combines light, projection, and Harman Kardon speakers in a single product, making for a space-saving alternative to all of these products for your bedroom or kitchen.

At first glance, the three-in-one device is a stylish ceiling light, though it might be a bit bigger than you would think a modern lamp would need to be. The reason becomes clear once you use the included remote to turn on the projector that lives inside. Some intelligent engineering within the Harman Kardon speakers then uses the wall you project the image on as a space to bounce the audio off, as to give you the illusion that the sound is coming from the picture rather than the ceiling. As for the lamp itself, it consists of an array of dimmable LEDs that get decently bright.

Thanks to a newly developed optical engine, the projection can be adjusted up and down within the range of 1 meter (~3 feet), giving you some freedom when you position the lamp itself. In China, the device ships with a custom interface that hooks up to all the relevant entertainment hubs in the country. XGIMI told us that for an international launch, the company is looking to add Android TV like it does for most of its products. There will also be integration with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, which will allow you to control the lights, the sound, and the projection via voice.

The Magic Lamp XGIMI presented isn’t a completely new idea. It’s the third-generation release of its kind. It was previously only available in XGIMI’s domestic market, where over 200,000 units were moved. In China, the lamp is priced at approximately $1,170, so we would expect something within this ballpark for the US and Europe, too, once it does come. This all-encompassing solution sure might end up costing you more than buying all three products separately, but it does help save you a lot of space.