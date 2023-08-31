Summary The Xgimi Horizon Ultra is a bright and affordable Android TV projector that offers 4K resolution and Dolby Vision support for a high-quality home theater experience.

Its 2300 lumen output ensures excellent picture quality even in well-lit environments, making it ideal for daytime viewing.

The projector's Intelligent Screen Adaption system simplifies setup, and the new Wall Color Adaption feature allows for color correction based on the wall's paint, eliminating the need for a dedicated projector screen.

There's arguably no quicker or easier way to give your home an entertainment overhaul than adding an Android TV projector. Just plug it in, point it at a big, blank wall, and you've got a jumbo-sized screen packed with all your favorite streaming services. Models from Xgimi have ranged from battery powered portable projectors like the Halo+ to the massive and stunning ultra-short-throw Aura 4K. This week the company introduces a new long-throw option, the Horizon Ultra, pairing extra-bright output with HDR Dolby Vision support.

Projectors have never been known for incredible contrast (at least compared to traditional, direct-view screens) so doing HDR at all feels like a big ask. But while last year's Aura 4K stepped up with HDR10 support, the Horizon Ultra dials things up a notch by expanding that to Dolby Vision — a first for long-throw projectors, according to Xgimi.

A combo hybrid laser/LED light source provides up to 2300 lumens output for comfortable viewing even during the day, while also aiming to deliver a more balanced gamut. A pair of 12W Harman Kardon speakers deliver stereo sound, and the Horizon Ultra ships running Android TV 11.

Having spent a little hands-on time with the projector already, it's easy to point to a few highlights. The design, for starters, is almost Google-like with its front fabric panel and leather-like sides — and that front panel has a motor that automatically slides it down when you power the unit up. The presence of optical zoom adds a lot of flexibility to where you can place the projector, and not have to compromise on image quality.

Even when you do want to start playing with digital keystoning, version 3.0 of Xgimi's Intelligent Screen Adaption system makes it easy to adjust the unit's output to your needs, supporting both automatic resizing and manual controls. Maybe the coolest thing here is the new Wall Color Adaption feature — not everyone is going to want to spring for a dedicated projector screen, and this mode lets you do color correction to compensate for the shade of your wall's paint.

We hope to bring you a closer look at everything the Xgimi Horizon Ultra can do soon. If you're interested in checking it out for yourself, sales are open today, with the projector selling for just about $1,700.