Earlier this year, we saw several brands exhibit their latest and greatest tech at IFA in Berlin. Popular brands like JMGO and Xgimi unveiled several new models at the event, and the new Xgimi Horizon S Max is now commercially available. However, spending close to $2,000 on a projector is a big investment for most, so I spent several weeks testing this new projector ahead of its retail debut to determine if you should splurge on it or steer clear.
Selecting a new Android projector usually isn't easy unless you know exactly what to look for, and even then, sometimes products don't match what's advertised on the brochure. Xgimi's latest Horizon S Max is IMAX Enhanced certified, featuring support for Dolby Vision and Dolby Audio, thanks mostly to the Dual Light 2.0 tech and Harman/Kardon speakers. But I was skeptical about the details emblazoned on the projector and how they would affect my user experience.
Xgimi Horizon S Max
The new Horizon S Max promises an enthralling viewing experience with a TV-like peak brightness, HDR10 and IMAX Enhanced certification, and a compact size. All this is wrapped in a sleek beige enclosure that projects quality, coupled with Android TV 11 for a reasonable streaming experience.
- Incredible image quality
- TV-like brightness
- Integrated lens protection
- Intuitive and convenient controls
- Colossal power brick
- Still boots Android TV without Netflix
- No controls on the projector
- No dedicated audio output ports
Price, availability, and specs
Fresh off the IFA booth
Xgimi unveiled its latest models at IFA this year, including the portable Elfin Flip, the go-anywhere MoGo 3 Pro we reviewed recently, the Horizon S Pro (that replaces the older LED-powered Horizon Pro I loved last year), and the flagship Horizon S Max (that supersedes the Horizon Ultra). Unlike the portable versions, the new Horizon models have IMAX certification and a 4K native resolution.
The S Max I checked out was listed for sale on October 15 on Amazon for $1,900. You can also buy from Xgimi's online store for $1,899, and get a bundled TV stick supposedly worth $80. The package includes the projector, its power supply, a remote, its batteries, and related paperwork. Both the new Horizon models have virtually identical features, but the S Pro doesn't get as bright and hence retails for a slightly lower $1,300 on Amazon.
Specifications
- Brand
- Xgimi
- Native Resolution
- 3840 x 2160 pixels, 4K
- ANSI Lumens
- 3,875
- Projection Technology
- DLP
- Connectivity
- DLNA/Google Cast
- Throw Ratio
- 1.2:1
- HDR
- HDR10, HLG, Dolby Vision, IMAX Enhanced
- Audio
- 2x12W Harman/Kardon with DTS-HD, DTS-Virtual:X, Dolby Digital+, and Dolby Audio certification
- OS
- Android TV OS 11
- Lamp Life
- 20,000 hours (claimed)
- Image Size
- 40 to 200 inches
- Display Chip
- 0.47-inch DMD
- Maximum Supported Resolution
- 4K
- Lamp Type
- Dual Light 2.0 (laser)
- Ports
- HDMI (eARC) x1, USB-A x2
- Size
- 234 x 273 x 174 mm
- Weight
- 10.60lb (4.81kg)
- RAM
- 2GB
- Storage
- 64GB
- SoC
- ARM Cortex-A55
- Power source
- 100-240V AC
- Wireless connectivity
- Dual-band Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.1
- Aspect ratio
- 16:9 native, supports 4:3 and 21:9