Earlier this year, we saw several brands exhibit their latest and greatest tech at IFA in Berlin. Popular brands like JMGO and Xgimi unveiled several new models at the event, and the new Xgimi Horizon S Max is now commercially available. However, spending close to $2,000 on a projector is a big investment for most, so I spent several weeks testing this new projector ahead of its retail debut to determine if you should splurge on it or steer clear.

Selecting a new Android projector usually isn't easy unless you know exactly what to look for, and even then, sometimes products don't match what's advertised on the brochure. Xgimi's latest Horizon S Max is IMAX Enhanced certified, featuring support for Dolby Vision and Dolby Audio, thanks mostly to the Dual Light 2.0 tech and Harman/Kardon speakers. But I was skeptical about the details emblazoned on the projector and how they would affect my user experience.

Staff pick Xgimi Horizon S Max 8.5 / 10 The new Horizon S Max promises an enthralling viewing experience with a TV-like peak brightness, HDR10 and IMAX Enhanced certification, and a compact size. All this is wrapped in a sleek beige enclosure that projects quality, coupled with Android TV 11 for a reasonable streaming experience. Pros Incredible image quality

TV-like brightness

Integrated lens protection

Intuitive and convenient controls Cons Colossal power brick

Still boots Android TV without Netflix

No controls on the projector

No dedicated audio output ports $1900 at Amazon $1899 at Xgimi

Price, availability, and specs

Fresh off the IFA booth

Xgimi unveiled its latest models at IFA this year, including the portable Elfin Flip, the go-anywhere MoGo 3 Pro we reviewed recently, the Horizon S Pro (that replaces the older LED-powered Horizon Pro I loved last year), and the flagship Horizon S Max (that supersedes the Horizon Ultra). Unlike the portable versions, the new Horizon models have IMAX certification and a 4K native resolution.

The S Max I checked out was listed for sale on October 15 on Amazon for $1,900. You can also buy from Xgimi's online store for $1,899, and get a bundled TV stick supposedly worth $80. The package includes the projector, its power supply, a remote, its batteries, and related paperwork. Both the new Horizon models have virtually identical features, but the S Pro doesn't get as bright and hence retails for a slightly lower $1,300 on Amazon.

Specifications Brand Xgimi Native Resolution 3840 x 2160 pixels, 4K ANSI Lumens 3,875 Projection Technology DLP Connectivity DLNA/Google Cast Throw Ratio 1.2:1 HDR HDR10, HLG, Dolby Vision, IMAX Enhanced Audio 2x12W Harman/Kardon with DTS-HD, DTS-Virtual:X, Dolby Digital+, and Dolby Audio certification OS Android TV OS 11 Lamp Life 20,000 hours (claimed) Image Size 40 to 200 inches Display Chip 0.47-inch DMD Maximum Supported Resolution 4K Lamp Type Dual Light 2.0 (laser) Ports HDMI (eARC) x1, USB-A x2 Size 234 x 273 x 174 mm Weight 10.60lb (4.81kg) RAM 2GB Storage 64GB SoC ARM Cortex-A55 Power source 100-240V AC Wireless connectivity Dual-band Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.1 Aspect ratio 16:9 native, supports 4:3 and 21:9 Expand

What's good about the Xgimi Horizon S Max?

The pinnacle of convenient 4K projector tech is here