The last decade has been significant for movie buffs and content lovers, marked by the prevalence of on-demand entertainment, affordable access to high-resolution video, and hardware capable of viewing it. Naturally, the devices we use to watch video have changed, too, and we've switched from TVs to full-blown home theaters.

Anyone looking to level up their experience would look for a good projector running Android because 4K smart TVs don’t justify their limitations beyond a certain price. Let me explain why, with Xgimi’s Horizon Pro 4K smart projector on hand as a fitting example.

I’ve tested this portable projector for over four weeks with wide-ranging applications, including gaming, movies, and an objective comparison with a conventional emissive display. The Horizon Pro punches well above its price with its native 4K resolution, impressive obstacle avoidance, and convenient keystone system. However, it isn’t your dream picnic companion, and Xgimi seems to swear by Android TV instead of Google TV, even in 2024.

Xgimi Horizon Pro 8.5 / 10 $1100 $1700 Save $600 The Horizon Pro gets the basics right with fantastic sound and image quality but seems to suffer an identity crisis in the portability department. Automatic keystone and focus are effortless, but a lens cap isn't included. You also get all the conveniences of a smart TV with Android TV OS, but not Netflix. Pros Convenient and automatic keystone, focus

Accurate and effective obstacle avoidance

Exceptionally vivid and crisp picture quality

Doubles up as a Bluetooth speaker Cons No Netflix out of the box

Lacks a lens cap, manual controls, and optical zoom

Runs the older Android TV instead of Google TV

Appalling MEMC and color calibration options $1100 at Amazon

Price and availability

Readily available with two variants

Despite its no-advertising policy, Xgimi is a well-known brand in the premium projector space. It competes with BenQ’s TK700 and other models from Epson and Samsung. The Horizon Pro is the brand's first 4K projector. It has a $1,900 sticker price but is often found on Amazon for around $1,100 to $1,300 in the US.

If you don’t have a large screen that would benefit from the 4K resolution, Xgimi also has the vanilla Horizon variant, which retails for $800 on Amazon. All other accessories, such as floor stands, ceiling mounts, and desktop stands, are sold separately.

Specifications Brand Xgimi Native Resolution 3840 x 2160 pixels ANSI Lumens 1875 Projection Technology DLP Connectivity Dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0/BLE Throw Ratio 1.2:1 HDR HDR10, HLG Audio 8W Harman/Kardon speakers x2 OS Android TV 10.0 Lamp Life 30,000 hours Wattage 250W Image Size 40 to 200 inches Display Chip 0.47-inch DMD Maximum Supported Resolution 4K Lamp Type LED Ports HDMI x1, HDMI (E-ARC) x1, USB 2.0 x2, LAN x1, 3.5mm x1, Optical x1 Size 136 x 208 x 218 mm Weight 6.4lb (2.9kg) RAM 2GB Storage 32GB Color Depth 10-bit Power source 100-240V AC Wireless connectivity Chromecast

Design, hardware, and what’s in the box

All-around premium

Close

The Horizon Pro is a premium projector; the unboxing experience makes that evident. Everything comes packed in individual boxes, and the projector is padded adequately to protect it from shipping damage. The 6.4lb projector ships with a remote and external power adapter. Although the 250W external power supply helps the projector’s weight and portability, the supplied cord is short and terminates in a proprietary connector in a world where USB-C PD capable of 240W and standard barrel jacks are commonplace.

Everything else about the projector feels premium and well-built. You’ll see smooth plastics on the top, bottom, and back, with a gray metallic grille wrapping around the lens and the other three sides. Our Horizon Pro came finished in a gunmetal gray, but the 1080p Horizon model boasts a brighter, silver finish. The remote feels equally premium in hand, with an eclectic mix of hard plastics, metallic finishes, and tactile buttons pairing nicely with the spring-loaded battery door. I missed the mute button, but the remote has one-tap options for Google Assistant and autofocus.

Close

On the projector, you only see basic controls such as the capacitive touch controls for Play/Pause, volume adjustment, and the tactile power button packing an integrated indicator LED. You might immediately notice the projector lacks a lens cap, physical buttons, and dials for keystone, manual focus, and optical zoom. That’s because this sealed assembly has a fixed throw ratio of 1.2:1, meaning the projected image grows a foot wider for every 1.2 feet you move the projector farther away from the screen.

With this, the Horizon Pro can display 4K visuals measuring between 40 and 200 inches diagonally. The missing lens protection hinders mobility, but software features more than make up for it.

On the underside of the Horizon Pro, I’m happy to see Xgimi includes four threaded brass inserts in each corner with screw-in feet for leveling, besides the central insert used for tripod mounting. However, you will need a high mounting location because angling the projector upwards doesn't help matters much. The uneven weight distribution of internal components didn’t inspire confidence in using the central mounting location with a camera tripod, so I would suggest investing in a ceiling or wall mount instead.