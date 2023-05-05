Source: Amazon XGIMI Horizon Pro 4K $1275 $1700 Save $425 The Xgimi Horizon Pro 4K is an incredible projector, and at the discounted price, offers a much better value over a standard set-top display. 4K native resolution, a massive 200-inch capable display, built-in Harman Kardon DTS surround sound, and Android TV 10 deliver an entire home theater setup in one impressive little projector. Why go with a 4K smart TV when you can grab this thing for essentially the same price as most 65-inch and 75-inch displays out there? $1275 at Amazon

If you're after the ultimate home theater setup, but you haven't considered checking out a projector, here's a deal that may just change your mind. Projectors have come a long way since they first made their way into the market, with many now offering the same features that you'd find with smart TVs.

However, with projectors, you can get a bit more versatility out of them. They're portable, making them easy to move and set up wherever you'd like, and in most cases, can be used both indoors and outdoors. Plus, they usually have a much larger image size than what a standard TV has.

But a good projector can cost quite a bit of money, usually around $2,000 or more. Thankfully, Amazon has an excellent deal on a 4K smart projector whose price is now on par with some of the top 65-inch and 75-inch 4K smart TVs on the market right now.

Why the Xgimi Horizon Pro 4K projector is worth your money

When it comes down to it, the Xgimi Horizon Pro 4K at this price makes most 4K smart TVs look obsolete in comparison. It's got a larger image range – from 40 inches up to a massive 200 inches – that supports native 4K UHD content, features Android TV, and comes loaded with dual 8W Harman Kardon speakers that support Dolby Digital, DTS-HD, and DTS Studio Sound.

All of which make for a killer home theater setup. However, if you're new to projectors you might be wondering how good the image quality is. Thankfully, the XGIMI Horizon Pro 4K doesn't disappoint.

At 2,200 ANSI Lumens, the Horizon Pro 4K provides enough clarity and brightness to work extremely well no matter where you set it up. Whether it's inside during daytime TV or outside during Friday movie nights, the picture quality is impressively clear, colorful, and as sharp as can be.

That's in no small part thanks to the Horizon Pro 4K's set of automatic setup features, including auto focus, intelligent screen alignment, automatic keystone correction, and obstacle avoidance. Wherever you plan to put this projector, it'll automatically set up the display angle, focus, and positioning to give you the best viewing experience possible.

Plus, since it's outfitted with Android TV, smart features like the Google Play Store and Google Assistant come built-in for intuitive use. You can download streaming apps and games directly to the projector, and you can even connect and control smart devices, search for content, and use apps hands-free.

So, while you can get a smart TV to put on entertainment center, the Xgimi Horizon Pro 4K smart projector may be the better option for the price. Many of the top 4K smart TVs, such as Samsung's Q80B 65-inch QLED 4K TV, clock in around the same price range but won't offer the versatility this projector can.

A larger display, a portable setup that you can use inside or outside, access to all of your favorite TV shows and movies, and a sweet surround sound setup. For $1,275, that's an incredible bargain.