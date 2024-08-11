It isn't a good idea to subject your phone to an untrusted network that someone set up for malicious intent. Even if you spot an open Xfinity WiFi connection or use Now WiFi Pass, stay away from it unless it is from a source you know or hosted by you on a supported Xfinity Mobile plan. You can't avoid this issue if your iOS or Android phone is set to auto-connect to public Xfinity WiFi hotspots. However, you can turn off the auto-connect option through your mobile settings, which we teach you how to do below.

How to turn off auto-connect Wi-Fi hotspots on Android and iOS

If you're a guest using someone else's Xfinity WiFi hotspot or use Now WiFi Pass, follow the steps below to prevent your phone from connecting to a public network. Public networks can be untrusted, not secure, and slow if multiple devices are connected. It is also possible to find masked hotspots that appear identical to the official one but aren't. Turn off the auto-connect option to prevent your device from connecting to a public Wi-Fi you don't trust. To learn more, keep reading below.

Source: Comcast

Turning off auto-connect Wi-Fi hotspots on a Samsung phone

Open Settings. Tap Connections. Select Wi-Fi. Tap Settings (gear icon) next to the Xfinity network. Toggle off Auto reconnect.

Turning off auto-connect Wi-Fi hotspots on a Google Pixel

Open Settings. Tap Network & Internet. Select Internet. Tap the Xfinity network. Select Auto-connect. Toggle off Auto-connect.

Turning off auto-connect Wi-Fi hotspots on a Motorola phone

Open Settings. Tap Network & Internet. Select Internet. Tap the Xfinity network and choose Settings. Choose Advanced. Tap Auto Connect. Toggle off Auto Connect.

Turning off auto-connect Wi-Fi hotspots on iOS

Open Settings. Select Wi-Fi. Tap the i icon next to the Xfinity network. Toggle off auto-join.

How to turn off an Xfinity WiFi auto-hotspot on Android and iOS

These steps assume you're the primary holder of the public Xfinity WiFi hotspot source. You can toggle off the auto-hotspot option to prevent devices from joining the network. Always set a secure SSID and Wi-Fi password to prevent unwarranted access.

Below, we use an Android phone to perform these steps, but you can download the Xfinity app for iOS on the App Store. The steps remain the same for the iOS app, so iOS users can follow along.

Open the Xfinity app. Sign in to your Xfinity account. Tap WiFi > View WiFi equipment. Select Advanced settings. Close Tap Xfinity WiFi hotspot network. Toggle off Participate in Xfinity WiFi (slide the toggle to the left). Close

Why turn off access to an Xfinity WiFi hotspot?

Even if it's convenient to have your devices auto-connect to an open network, there could be several reasons why you want to turn off the Xfinity WiFi auto-hotspot option. One reason is network congestion. When too many devices connect to the hotspot simultaneously, this can slow down your internet speed. This causes downloads to slow (or stall), apps to load slowly, and internet browsing to take extra time as pages load slower than usual.

Related How to turn an Xfinity Wi-Fi Home Hotspot on or off It's up to you whether you want to take part in Xfinity's WiFi network

Another reason is for privacy. Leaving the hotspot open can mean anyone within range can use it without permission. Unauthorized users could access your network and personal information, giving them access to shared files on the same network. You can prevent these problems by turning off the Xfinity WiFi auto-hotspot feature and changing the default SSID and password.

If you're a guest auto-connecting to someone else's Xfinity WiFi hotspot, you can face security vulnerabilities, network congestion, and data theft. Hosted hotspots can also be used to track your activity and phish for personal information, especially if you use websites without HTTPS encryption.

Unlike Xfinity WiFi, Xfinity Mobile and XFINITY are secure public networks, meaning all data remains encrypted.

Discover Xfinity's services and packages

Xfinity, owned by Comcast, is the biggest cable internet service in the US. Comcast also provides TV and voice phone services, Xfinity Home Security, and Xfinity Mobile service plans. Due to Comcast's number of packages with its Xfinity brand, you can upgrade, expand, or cancel your plan to explore other options and save on bills.