An internet connection is essential whether you're at home or on the go. You'll need an internet service provider (ISP) at home and a mobile carrier when you're on the go to have coverage. What if your ISP could help you have coverage when you're on the go? Xfinity has Xfinity Mobile, a mobile carrier with great phones available. But what else can they do for Xfinity internet customers? That's where Xfinity's WiFi Home Hotspot comes in. This guide discusses Xfinity's Wi-Fi hotspot feature and how to turn it on and off.

What is Xfinity's WiFi Home Hotspot?

The Xfinity WiFi Home Hotspot allows Xfinity users to access the Xfinity WiFi network while they're on the go. Every Xfinity Wireless Gateway with this feature activated broadcasts two additional networks separate and secure from your home Wi-Fi. These networks are often named xfinitywifi, XFINITY, or Xfinity Mobile. You'll automatically connect to any of these networks within range while traveling. There is no additional fee for this service.

Turn the feature on or off using the Xfinity app

The most convenient way to turn this feature on and off is with the Xfinity mobile app.

Download the Xfinity mobile app from the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store. Launch the app and sign in to your Xfinity account with your Xfinity ID and password. Tap Wi-Fi. Tap the View Wi-Fi equipment option. Select Advanced settings. Tap Xfinity WiFi Hotspot Network. Tap the toggle to turn the feature on and off.

If the toggle is on the right, the feature is activated. If the toggle is on the left, the feature is off.

Turn the feature on or off using the Xfinity website

If you'd like to use your computer instead, you can activate or deactivate this feature using the Xfinity website.

Go to the Xfinity Hotspot Settings website. Sign in to your account using your Xfinity ID and password when prompted. Select Turn on or Turn off to activate or deactivate the feature. After making your selection, confirm your choice.

If the change is successful, a message displays and lets you know.

If you go to the Xfinity Hotspot Settings website and don't see the option to turn the feature on or off, your device isn't eligible for this feature.

Wi-Fi all around

Having an internet connection is essential to use many features of your device. Xfinity's WiFi Home Hotspot feature allows you to connect to an Xfinity WiFi network even when you're away from home. If you ever run into a problem with your Xfinity service, there are numerous ways to contact Xfinity support.