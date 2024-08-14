Comcast's Xfinity offers cable TV, broadband, and mobile internet services. You can enjoy shows on your TV with Xfinity TV. You can also watch content on your computer, tablet, or phone with the Xfinity Stream app. It gives you access to live TV, on-demand content, and DVR recordings. This guide shows you how to watch live TV using Xfinity Stream.

Related How to find your Xfinity ID and password When you can’t keep track of your login credentials

What is Xfinity Stream, and how does it work?

Xfinity Stream is an application that lets subscribers stream live TV content, view Xfinity On Demand, and manage DVR recordings on mobile devices and computers. Xfinity non-video subscribers can access 20 livestreaming channels and free Xfinity On Demand content. Xfinity TV subscribers get additional perks like a full TV subscription in their home network, access to 250+ live channels, DVR recordings, and downloadable content.

Since it comes with your Xfinity subscription, you don't pay extra to access Xfinity Stream. When you connect to the Xfinity network at home, video streaming via the Xfinity Stream app and portal doesn't count towards your Xfinity Internet monthly data usage. However, data charges may apply if you are outside your home network.

Only Xfinity X1 Cloud DVR subscribers can access and delete recordings via Xfinity Stream.

How to watch live TV on Xfinity Stream

Xfinity members can access movies and shows from the Xfinity Stream app or website. You can download the mobile app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store. Xfinity Stream is compatible with Xfinity Flex streaming TV Boxes, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, LG TV, Roku, Samsung Smart TV, and Xumo TV. You can also cast to any TV with Google Chromecast or Apple Airplay.

Watching live TV on the Xfinity Stream website

Visit the Xfinity Stream website on your computer. Sign in to your account with your Xfinity ID. Click Live TV from the main menu bar at the top. Use the Find feature to look for a channel. Select a channel on the left. Click the program name to view details. Programs display a Watch option if they are currently airing. You'll see a Watch Channel link if they air in the future. Click Filters in the upper-right corner to show only content Available Out of Home (TV GO), in High Definition (HD), with Closed Captioning (CC), Secondary Audio Program (SAP), or Audio Description (AD). Click Apply to view the results.

Related How to set up your Xfinity cable box There's a lot that's not in the quick start guide

Watching live TV on the Xfinity Stream mobile app

The following steps work on Android and iOS. We use an Android phone for this guide, but iPhone users can follow along.

Launch the Xfinity Stream app. Sign in with your Xfinity ID and password. Tap Live TV on the menu bar at the bottom. Select the network logo to view the channel. Close Choose a program title to stream. Use the Filter option at the top to change your preferences. Close You'll see options such as Available out of home, High definition, Closed captioning, Secondary audio, Favorite channels, and Audio description.

Enjoy live TV from any device with an Xfinity subscription

The Xfinity Stream app lets Xfinity customers watch live TV on computers and mobile devices. If you prefer on-demand content, Xfinity has a vast collection of free streaming apps. While they may not compare to popular streaming platforms like Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, and HBO Max, you may find something you like.