Modems and routers can experience hardware and software glitches, even if a reputable company like Comcast services them. Similar to how you'd see a persistent blinking orange light issue, the blinking green light on your Xfinity Gateway indicates a problem with your internet. There are several reasons for the flashing green light issue. It could be a hardware failure or a problem with your internet service provider (ISP). To help you narrow down the possibilities, this troubleshooting guide offers the best fixes without resorting to your mobile data plan.

What does the blinking green light on your Comcast Xfinity router mean?

The flashing green light means the modem is trying to connect to the Xfinity router. If the flashing persists, it is stuck trying to connect and cannot finish due to a problem with the network or hardware. This issue can also occur on your Xfinity Gateway (Xfinity's router/modem combination).

Check for an outage

In the case of a service outage, use your mobile data to check online if an outage is occurring. The problem may lie with Xfinity being down entirely or in your area. You can check the status by visiting Xfinity's status map page. Inside the service address bar, type the location and tap Enter. After finding the area, you can see if an outage has occurred by the number of purple spots. The filled purple circles indicate that more than 2,000 outages were reported.

If an outage is spotted, you must wait until Xfinity restores the service. You can also check the official status using the Xfinity app or contact Xfinity support directly.

Check the cables

If your router cannot communicate with your devices, it might be because of a loose connection from your cables. Check the router and reconnect or tighten the wires. If you have a spare Ethernet cable, replace it and see if the blinking green light stabilizes. If not, it might be a problem with the hardware or an outage on the provider's end.

Check for cable damage and the power outlet. If possible, move the modem/router to another outlet and see if that fixes the issue.

Move the Xfinity router or modem into a well-ventilated area

Your Xfinity router or modem may have issues due to overheating. You can get around this problem by placing it in an open space with better ventilation. Suppose the modem/router continues overheating in a well-ventilated space, and the blinking green light issue is still happening. In that case, contact Xfinity for a possible replacement. A modem/router overheating unprompted is a sign of a hardware malfunction.

Troubleshoot your network problems with the Xfinity app

The Xfinity app can help you troubleshoot several connection issues if you missed some steps. However, this requires initial access to mobile data to connect and using your login credentials to use the app. The app diagnoses external issues causing the green blinking light. It also helps narrow down if network outages and outdated hardware caused it. After launching the Xfinity app, sign in to your account and tap WiFi > Troubleshoot. Follow the on-screen instructions while running the Xfinity WiFi network test.

Visit the Xfinity equipment page to check if your modem or router needs to be updated. Sign in to your Xfinity account and navigate to the Update Firmware tab. If an update is available, follow the instructions to download and install it to your system.

Turn off other devices connected to the same network

Too many devices connected to the same Xfinity xFi network cause network congestion. Your modem/router is overloaded with devices and can't handle all the requests sent. It can happen if you're on a service plan that doesn't support enough bandwidth.

To check if this is the case, power down as many devices as possible or turn off the Wi-Fi settings on those devices. Then reconnect one device, re-test the internet connection, and see if the green light stays solid. If this is the reason, upgrade your plan or change settings on some devices. If you run a Windows 10 or 11 computer, set up a metered connection to limit data consumption.

Power cycle your Xfinity modem or router

Power cycling resolves temporary issues. It can also fix related performance problems. Power cycling your modem or router resets it. To get started, unplug the power cable and wait 30 seconds to a minute, then re-plug the power cable into your Xfinity router/modem. Wait a full minute to see if the green light stabilizes. If this doesn't fix the blinking green light issue, the problem may be with your ISP or your modem may be permanently damaged.

Review your Xfinity account and check for late payments

Your modem/router may not work because you're late on a billing cycle. As a result, your ISP turns off the service until the bill is paid. You can review these details through your Xfinity account and make that correction. If you paid the bill and the service still doesn't work, contact Xfinity to restore your connection.

If none of the easy fixes above work, contact Xfinity customer support. They can look into the problem for you. You may need a new modem or have your service plan upgraded. The easiest method without needing the internet is to dial the toll-free numbers 1-800-XFINITY or 1-800-934-6489. It takes time to receive support from a live agent, but you can wait and use shortcut keys to get a human on the phone.

Beware of random failed Xfinity internet occurrences

It is possible, but not likely, that you have issues due to a distributed denial of service (DDoS) attack. If you saw suspicious messages and activities displayed on your device before your outage, you might be a victim of a DDoS attack. DDoSing can prevent your internet from working. If you suspect this might be the case, install a VPN or contact the ISP to see if it can assign you a new IP address.