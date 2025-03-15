A white light blinking on your Xfinity Gateway, modem, or router indicates a network connection issue. Generally, it means that the Xfinity Gateway, modem, or router is trying to establish a connection to the service. The device is operating at a limited state and has not reached the point of being fully operational. You will also see the white blinking light during boot-up.

What happens if the Xfinity router stays in this state and you can't connect to the internet? Even if Comcast services fantastic routers with the xFi Gateway modem-router combo, it's not helpful if you can't get it to run. To help ease your frustrations, we've compiled all the reliable fixes to help get your Xfinity router/modem working again.

Activate your Xfinity router

The white blinking light could occur if you haven't activated your Xfinity router device. Before proceeding to the steps below, you must download the Xfinity app (we included the widget below this section). The process is lengthy and requires about 20 minutes.

Open the Xfinity app and sign into your account. Tap Get Started. Select the Account tab at the bottom right corner. Tap Activate xFi Gateway or Modem under the Devices section.

The Xfinity app will guide you through setting up your Gateway and receiving Xfinity Internet and/or Xfinity Voice service. Once you've physically set up your router, you can select Ready to Go! to resume the process. The app will also walk you through how to check your connection to see if you've correctly set up your Gateway. Note that to complete this process, you will need to enter your WiFi network name and password.

Reboot or restart your Xfinity router

Restarting your Xfinity router is a simple fix and should be one of the first ones applied. You can do this directly from the router or via the Xfinity app. To restart directly, unplug the Xfinity router from the outlet, wait 10-15 seconds, and then plug it back in. If the white blinking light doesn't persist, and you see a solid green light instead of a blinking green, that means your Xfinity router successfully established a connection.

Reboot your Xfinity router from the Xfinity app

You can also reset the Xfinity router using the Xfinity app. All it requires is connecting to the correct account to which your router is registered. However, if you have set up your Xfinity router correctly, your account should already be set up.

Open the Xfinity app. Sign in to your Xfinity account. Tap the WiFi icon. Select Troubleshoot. Tap Restart your Gateway.

If you can't access the app, you can reset your router on the Xfinity website. After signing into your account, go to the Devices page and select Restart Modem.

Your Xfinity router/modem may have issues because the firmware is outdated. You should check the administration's page to see if there's an update. To do this, access the router's IP address in a web browser. Type the IP address inside the address bar, then navigate to the maintenance section. Once there, check for Router Upgrade or Firmware Upgrade options and see if an update is available.

Check for an outage in your area

There's a chance that your Xfinity router or modem isn't working because of a service outage. It can happen if a scheduled or emergency maintenance occurs nearby. That may be enough to cause service interruptions and explain why the Xfinity router or modem can't fully connect. In the case of this happening, use your mobile data to check online if an outage is occurring.

You can check the status by visiting Xfinity's status map page. Inside the service address bar, type the location and tap Enter. Search for your area, and you will know whether an outage has happened based on the number of purple spots. The filled purple circles indicate that more than 2,000 outages have been reported, which means you are likely experiencing an outage and will have to wait until Comcast fixes the issue.

Troubleshoot your connection status via the Xfinity app

The Xfinity app has a helpful diagnostic tool to help narrow down the problems. Plus, if you need another check to see if external issues are causing the blinking light issue, the app could tell you (especially if the root cause is network outages and outdated hardware).

To get started, launch the Xfinity app and sign into your account. From there, tap WiFi > Troubleshoot. Keep following the on-screen instructions until the Xfinity WiFi network test is concluded.

If none of these fixes work, you may need a new router. Some routers don't receive firmware updates or have aging hardware that can cause system failures to connect to the network properly. Xfinity may need to issue a new one, so we recommend contacting the proper channels to schedule a service call or ask about a replacement. The best first point of contact is to dial the toll-free numbers 1-800-XFINITY or 1-800-934-6489.

What to do if you encounter more problems

If none of these fixes work after going through these steps, and somehow, Xfinity support cannot figure out the problem, it is either a hardware issue or a problem with your connection point at home. It then becomes a waiting game. You either have to wait for a replacement or for a technician to investigate the outside area. If issues still occur after receiving help, we recommend trying other fixes, like replacing old cables and placing the Gateway in a less cramped space in your home.