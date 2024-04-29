TV or streaming remotes are among the most important tech devices in our homes. They're necessary to control the media you watch on your TV, and ensuring a good connection is essential. Comcast's Xfinity has several remotes to control its streaming devices, which can also be used to control your TV, whether it's a Google TV or not. This guide shows how to pair these remotes with your TV.

XR16 - Voice Remote

The XR16 works with a Flex TV Box provided by Xfinity, so you need the box and your TV to make the remote work.

Turn on your TV and Flex TV Box. Change your TV input so that it's on the Flex TV Box input. Press and hold the Microphone button and say "Program Remote." If your Flex TV Box is new, you must pair your remote with the Flex TV Box before you can pair it with your TV. Follow the on-screen instructions to set up the remote for your TV.

When you complete this process, your remote can control your TV.

XR15 - Voice Remote

The XR15 works with the X1 TV Box, so make sure that box is also plugged into your TV.

Turn on your TV and X1 TV Box. Change your TV to the X1 TV Box input. Make sure your remote is paired to your X1 TV Box. Look up the component codes for each piece of hardware you want to control with your TV on a phone, tablet, or computer. To find these codes, go to the Xfinity remote support page, select your remote, and select the type of device you want to pair. Then, search the list for your device's model to find a corresponding code. When you have the codes, press and hold the Xfinity and Mute buttons until the light at the top of your remote turns green. Use the number buttons to type the component code for the device you want to pair.

When the component is paired properly, the light at the top of the remote blinks green twice. If it doesn't work, it blinks red. Repeat steps 4 and 5 for additional devices you want to pair to the remote.

XR11 - Voice Remote

Pairing the XR11 is similar to the XR15 but with slight differences due to remote layouts.

Turn on your TV and X1 TV Box. Change your TV to the X1 TV Box input. Make sure your remote is paired to your X1 TV Box. Look up the component codes for each piece of hardware you want to control with your TV on a phone, tablet, or computer. To find these codes, go to the Xfinity remote support page, select your remote, and select the type of device you want to pair. Then, search the list for your device's model to find a corresponding code. When you have the codes, press and hold the Setup button on your remote until the light at the top blinks green. Use the number buttons to type the component code for the device you want to pair.

When the component is paired properly, the light at the top of the remote blinks green twice. If it doesn't work, it blinks red. Repeat steps 4 and 5 for additional devices you want to pair to the remote.

Other Xfinity Remotes

Xfinity makes several other remotes that do not have voice functionality. These remotes are all paired to your TV using the same method.

Turn on your TV. Look up the component codes for each piece of hardware you want to control with your TV on a phone, tablet, or computer. To find these codes, go to the Xfinity remote support page, select your remote, and select the type of device you want to pair. Then, search the list for your device's model to find a corresponding code. Press your remote's TV (Power) button if it has one. Not all remotes have this button. If yours doesn't, continue to the next step. Press and hold the Setup or Set button on your remote until the light at the top turns green or flashes twice, depending on your remote model. Enter the component code for the device you're looking to pair. Use the remote's TV button to see if it turns off the TV. If it works, the pairing was successful. If not, try steps 4 and 5 again. To pair your remote to another device, press the applicable button on your remote (for example, Aux for a sound device) and follow steps 4 and 5.

This methodology pairs your TV and other components with your Xfinity remote.

Gotta control 'em all

Comcast's Xfinity service has several remotes for its streaming devices and other products. These remotes can be used to control your TV in addition to Xfinity services and are fairly easy to pair. If you also use Xfinity's mobile service but want to move to another carrier, you'll need to get a port-out PIN.