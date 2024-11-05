Bundle your service Xfinity Mobile Xfinity Mobile has three phone plans for its home internet customers with fast data on the Verizon network as well as Xfinity’s own coverage. While its prices aren’t the best around, with a solid bundle with other Xfinity services, this could be a strong pick for many people. Pros Strong coverage with Xfinity WiFi and Verizon Low price for additional lines Solid bundles with other Xfinity services Cons Taxes and fees are extra (and a bit steep) Only available to Xfinity customers Expensive pay-as-you-go plan From $20/month

Coverage on any network US Mobile US Mobile is a prepaid carrier with a refreshingly straightforward approach to wireless with coverage available from any of the big three networks, unlimited plans for heavy users, and a By the Gig plan for lighter users. US Mobile even includes taxes and fees in its prices. Pros Coverage on any of the Big Three networks Wide range of affordable plans Annual plan savings available Cons No truly unlimited plan No family plan savings on unlimited From $10/month



If you’re considering Xfinity Mobile, you probably already have Xfinity home internet service, which is a requirement. While Xfinity Mobile is only available to Xfinity customers, as one of the largest ISPs in the country, that’s still a lot of folks. Xfinity mainly sticks to basic unlimited plans with a pay-as-you-go option for lighter users. If you’ve signed up for Xfinity home internet in the past couple of years, you may have even been offered a free year of service.

US Mobile, on the other hand, has very few requirements to get its best deals. US Mobile has some of the best value plans, with both pay-as-you-go options and unlimited options available, and it keeps its prices simple with taxes and fees included.

If your free year of Xfinity Mobile service is coming to an end and you’re looking for the best deal before renewing, or you’re thinking about signing up for the first time, you may find that even with a discounted bundle, US Mobile works out cheaper in the end.

Mobile carrier features

If you’re an Xfinity customer, there’s a lot to like about Xfinity Mobile’s offer. Xfinity wants to be your complete data solution, providing video, home internet, and phone service for its customers. With hefty network upgrades underway and more competition than ever, it makes sense that Xfinity would want to make the most of its network infrastructure.

In fact, some of its internet deals include a free year of Xfinity Mobile service, which not only incentivizes people to bring over all of their lines, but helps Xfinity Mobile look like a bigger player, with the carrier recently achieving seven million subscriber lines.

Xfinity has data coverage in its service areas that is unequaled by traditional carriers thanks to its Xfinity Mobile hotspots. When you set up the modem gateway that comes with your Xfinity home internet service, you’re also setting up another node on Xfinity Mobile’s network.

While you can disable this feature if you want, dual-band gateways mean that an Xfinity WiFi hotspot isn't significantly cutting into your internet capacity. If you use your own modem with one of the best Wi-Fi routers, this does not apply. Besides that, its use of the Verizon network means customers will have strong coverage nationwide.

Xfinity Mobile’s plans support multiple lines with discounts for additional lines. Its plans all come with hotspot data usage, so you can share your data with your other devices as well. There’s even usage in Mexico and Canada included, with the bigger Unlimited Plus plan getting some high-speed data.

If you’re nervous about setting up a phone on your own, Xfinity also has quite a few stores dotted around the country in its service areas. Keep an eye out for fast-talking sales people, however, as Xfinity Mobile adds a few dollars worth of service fees to the final bill, which US Mobile bakes into the plan price.

US Mobile is more of a traditional MVNO carrier with the option to choose between multiple networks and low-cost plans that mostly stick to the basics. With US Mobile, you have the choice between the AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon networks, so you can pick the carrier that works best in your area. You can even upgrade your priority on the AT&T SIM. If you pick the wrong network, you can switch networks with a feature called Teleport.

US Mobile has one of the most affordable custom plans with its shared data plan that even allows it to be one of the cheapest light plans. While the likes of MobileX and Tello give it a run for its money in terms of pure value on its By the Gig option, the ability to add lines for a family to share data makes it a great choice for a family with conservative data needs.

US Mobile’s plans, including the Light Plan, are available with monthly or yearly payments with lower prices for the longer term. While US Mobile doesn’t have multi-line savings on its unlimited plans, its already low prices keep it competitive.

Each unlimited plan comes with a set amount of hotspot data, while the shared plans simply share the mobile and hotspot data. Some international coverage is also available with international calls, texts, and data roaming, depending on whether you get the monthly or yearly plan as well as which SIM you choose. It’s also worth mentioning that US Mobile gets full 5G access on all three of its networks, including mmWave and mid-band 5G coverage.

Mobile coverage and reception

When it comes to coverage, there is no easy answer for either of these carriers. Starting with Xfinity Mobile, the carrier uses Verizon for most of its coverage, but a majority of the data used by its customers is on Xfinity’s own network. Since you need Xfinity home internet to sign up for Xfinity Mobile, you know for sure you have Wi-Fi to use while you’re at home, and also that many of your neighbors have Xfinity as well.

Everyone using a rental gateway from Xfinity at default settings will also provide Xfinity Mobile coverage using a second Wi-Fi band, including businesses using Xfinity. If you’re close to town, you may only need your Verizon connection for a few minutes streaming music while you’re driving.

When you’re out of Xfinity Wi-Fi range, Verizon is your fallback with full 5G speeds, so you’re not giving up much. Verizon also has strong rural coverage, so you can be reasonably assured you’ll have coverage in most places you go. Xfinity Mobile’s network is complicated, but the user experience shouldn’t be, and for the most part, your phone will automatically connect to these Wi-Fi hotspots, so you can just use your phone as normal.

US Mobile is fairly unique in that it has deals with each of the Big Three carriers, so it can offer its plans on all three networks. You get the same amount of high-speed data on each plan with some differences in other features, like international calling. Still, for most people, the ability to choose between each SIM means getting the best possible connection for your area.

US Mobile calls its Verizon SIM Warp, T-Mobile is called Light Speed, and AT&T is called Dark Star. You can even increase the AT&T SIM's QCI value (priority) from QCI 9 to QCI 8 for $12 per month. This puts the performance of this SIM closer to AT&T’s own postpaid plans, which can help if you’re using a congested tower.

US Mobile has a feature called Teleport that allows you to change between these SIMs at will. It takes a few minutes to get reconnected, but you won’t need to mess with swapping SIMs to switch. On the two cheaper unlimited plans and the By the Gig plan, you get two free Teleports, then they cost $2 each. Unlimited Premium customers can switch as often as they like for free.

Phone compatibility

When it comes to phone compatibility, you’ll find most of the best Android phones work on either carrier, but Xfinity Mobile is a bit more limited than US Mobile. Since Xfinity Mobile uses Verizon’s network, phones must be compatible with that network to work properly. Luckily, many of the most popular phones, like the Google Pixel 9 and Samsung Galaxy S24, should work just fine. You can check your phone's IMEI on Xfinity Mobile’s site to be sure.

With US Mobile, on the other hand, if a phone works in North America, US Mobile should have a SIM that works with it. The T-Mobile network, for example, should work with most phones, including some international models. In our Nothing Phone 2a review, for example, T-Mobile was used to get that phone online. If your phone supports all three networks, however, you can Teleport between the different networks to ensure you have the best coverage.

If you’re looking to add a smartwatch to your plan, Xfinity Mobile is the better choice with support for not only Apple Watch, but Pixel Watch and Galaxy Watch models, too. Xfinity Mobile’s Smart Watch Plan comes in at $10 per month; US Mobile’s smartwatch plan is cheaper at $9.50 per month ($78 per year), but it currently only works with an Apple Watch. If you want data on one of the best smartwatches for Android, Xfinity Mobile comes out ahead.

Plans

When it comes to their plans, Xfinity Mobile and US Mobile aren’t all that different since both have unlimited and pay-as-you-go options. What is different is the pricing, multi-line support, and international options. US Mobile’s plans are more versatile and generally cheaper, but both carriers should have an option that works for just about anyone.

Xfinity Mobile’s plans

Xfinity Mobile’s plan layout is fairly simple with two unlimited options and a pay-as-you-go plan called By the Gig. The two unlimited plans support multi-line discounts, while By the Gig lines share the same pool of data.

Starting with the By the Gig plan, each line comes in at $20 per month with 1GB of data. Adding data comes in at a steep $20 per gigabyte. With fees coming in at over $5 per line according to the carrier's broadband labels, this plan is only a good fit for light users and those taking advantage of a free year of service promotion.

Xfinity Mobile’s unlimited plans make a bit more sense and Xfinity appears to realize that, with the company noting in a press release from September 2024 that three out of four residential customers choose an unlimited plan. This plan starts at $40 per month for the first line with each additional line coming in at $20 per month.

Unlimited gets 30GB of high-speed data on the Verizon network with speeds reduced to 1.5Mbps down if you use it all. While that’s significantly slower than the network’s full speed, this speed cap is higher than the limits on many similar plans, including US Mobile’s Unlimited Starter plan. This base unlimited plan only supports 480p video streaming with 3G-speed hotspot data. It also comes with usage in Mexico and Canada at reduced data speeds.

Xfinity Mobile’s top plan, called Unlimited Plus, comes in at $50 per month for the first line with additional lines coming in at $30 each. High-speed data is upgraded to 50GB with slowed speeds of 5Mbps, keeping the line useable. This plan also unlocks 720p video streaming and comes with 15GB of high-speed hotspot data. If you’re headed to Mexico or Canada, you can keep using your phone with 5GB of high-speed data.

By-the-Gig 1GB Unlimited Unlimited Plus Price per month (line 1) $20 $40 $50 Additional lines $20 $20 $30 High-speed data 1GB 30GB (1.5Mbps down after) 50GB (5Mbps down after) Hotspot data Shared Unlimited 3G-speed 15GB high speed Talk and text Unlimited Unlimited Unlimited Mexico and Canada Add-on available Included Included Taxes and fees Extra Extra Extra

Keep in mind that taxes and fees are extra with Xfinity Mobile, so your final bill will be a few dollars more per line than the advertised price. Also, remember that you need to be an Xfinity customer to get these plans at all, so if you’re not sure if Xfinity home internet service is for you, you might want to hold off on putting your mobile and home internet eggs into one basket.

US Mobile’s plans

US Mobile has three unlimited plans and a By the Gig plan that can also work as its Light Plan.

Starting with the By the Gig plan, you’re looking at $8 per line to get connected and data at $2 per gigabyte. If you only need 1GB of data, you can get this plan for $10 per month, or $8 per month if you pay for the whole year. This plan also supports multiple lines with each line coming in at $8 with shared data. If you’re bringing a lot of lines and need a lot of data, you can also get 10GB of data for $15 per month.

Moving up to unlimited, all plans are available with annual payments, but only two are available monthly. Starting with the annual-only plan, Unlimited Flex, you get 10GB of high-speed data that’s reduced to 1mbps if you use it all. You also get 5GB of hotspot data to share with other devices. International calls and texts are included, but international roaming must be purchased separately. This plan costs $210 per year, which works out to $17.50 per month.

Unlimited Starter has a lot in common with Unlimited Flex, but it’s available monthly as well as yearly. If you get it monthly, the price is $25 per month; annually, it’s $270, which works out to $22.50 per month.

High-speed data is taken up to 35GB, with speeds slowed to 1Mbps. US Mobile lists "Unlimited Priority Data" as a feature of this plan, but your speeds will still be reduced if you use more than 35GB. This plan gets 10GB of hotspot data as well, with usage in Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico included. If you get the annual plan, international calling is included, or $3 per month if paid monthly.

US Mobile’s top plan, Unlimited Premium, comes with all of US Mobile’s best features, starting with a hefty 100GB of high-speed data and 50GB of hotspot data. International calling, texting, and usage in Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico are included, too, and you can get international eSIMs with this plan for no cost.

Unlimited Premium also gets free Teleports to switch to other networks, so you can make sure you’re always on the best connection. Last but not least, if you’re on a monthly plan with three or more lines, you can get a free streaming service as a perk. Unlimited Premium comes in at $44 per month, or $390 per year, which works out to $32.50 per month.

Light Plan By the Gig Unlimited Flex Unlimited Starter Unlimited Premium Monthly price $10 $20 Annual only $25 $44 Annual price $96 N/A $210 $270 $390 Data 2GB 2GB to start $2/1GB or $15/10GB 10GB high-speed 35GB high-speed 100GB high-speed Hotspot Shared Shared 5GB 10GB 50GB Teleport 2x free, $2 after 2x free, $2 after 2x free, $2 after 2x free, $2 after Free Taxes and fees Included Included Included Included Included

Which should you buy?

If you’re looking to save on wireless, both of these carriers may be able to help compared to the Big Three. That being said, US Mobile makes more sense for most people, with lower plan prices in most aspects, even with Xfinity Mobile’s multi-line discounts.

US Mobile also keeps its prices simple with taxes and fees included, so you know exactly what you’ll need to pay before signing up. Being able to choose between the AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon networks whenever you want can be a big deal if you’re not sure which network gives you the best coverage.

As for which plan to get, US Mobile’s Unlimited Starter plan is one of the best value data plans, as it comes with plenty of high-speed data for most users at 35GB. While it doesn’t have multi-line family savings, its low $25 price means it’s still hard to beat. You could also save by paying for the entire year upfront.

US Mobile US Mobile is a unique carrier with coverage on the three major wireless networks with prices that compete with the cheapest data plans around. US Mobile even has solid international features available. From $10/month

While Xfinity Mobile is a bit too pricey to compete directly with US Mobile, Xfinity customers often have access to new packages and deals with other Xfinity services. Xfinity is even offering a year of free wireless service to some customers with bundle deals on home internet service and mobile. Xfinity Mobile’s multi-line savings are also solid due to additional lines being a low flat rate. If you get the right deal, Xfinity Mobile could still be a solid option.