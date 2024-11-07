Save with a home internet plan Xfinity Mobile Xfinity Mobile offers cell phone plans for Xfinity home internet customers with two unlimited plans and a shared data plan. Only available to Xfinity customers, Xfinity Mobile’s best deals are available when you bundle multiple Xfinity services together. Pros Strong coverage with the Verizon network Lots of high-speed hotspots to use Low flat rate for additional lines Cons Only available to Xfinity customers Taxes and fees are extra Data is expensive on the By the Gig plan From $20/month

Get a plan with a new phone Boost Mobile Boost Mobile, despite the name being around for years, has recently reinvented itself with some new unlimited plans, the Boost 5G network behind it, and two Infinite Access plans with new phones bundled in. You can even get annual upgrades on flagship phones. Pros Affordable unlimited plans Solid bundles with new phones Boost 5G with AT&T for backup Cons Taxes and fees are extra on some plans No truly unlimited plan No multi-line savings From $25/month



Xfinity internet customers are likely aware of Xfinity Mobile by now, with the large ISP looking to provide both mobile and home internet for its customers. Xfinity Mobile’s plans are designed for families, with discounts for lines two through five, which also means you get the best value when you have multiple lines. Besides that, Xfinity Mobile offers a free line to many of its broadband customers so they can try the service for themselves.

Boost Mobile, on the other hand, is totally focused on wireless and has even begun work on its own 5G network using some low-band spectrum. While its network build is in progress, Boost is leaning on AT&T’s vast LTE and 5G network to fill in the gaps and keep customers connected.

Boost’s plans focus on delivering a lot of data, with its smallest plan coming with 30GB, but its lack of a truly unlimited option and multi-line savings means it’s not perfect for families. Still, with low prices and tempting bundles, Boost Mobile could be the right choice.

Mobile carrier features

Xfinity Mobile is an interesting carrier as it’s not really looking to attract all potential customers, but to take over more of their existing customers’ data needs.

Xfinity Mobile is only available to Xfinity Mobile customers with multi-line savings for their families. For example, with its cheaper unlimited plan, each additional line after the first costs just $20 per month. With potential deals with other Xfinity services, this could be an ideal plan for some families, but isn’t quite as competitive as some prepaid options.

All of Xfinity Mobile’s plans come with some form of hotspot data, so if you’re looking to share with a tablet or laptop, you can. Streaming video quality is limited to just 480p on the base unlimited plan, but with Unlimited Plus, that’s upgraded to 720p. Xfinity Mobile’s two unlimited plans come with usage in Mexico and Canada, so you can also feel free to head over the border without finding a travel SIM first.

Boost Mobile, on the other hand, is open to just about anyone looking for a new carrier or a new phone. Boost Mobile once offered a number of budget plans, but has more recently moved to offering a handful of unlimited options, with some plans even coming with a new phone. Called Infinite Access, these two unlimited phones come bundled with a new iPhone or Galaxy S24 series phone.

If you’ve already got a phone or would rather stick to a budget phone to save some money in the long run, you can save with one of three other unlimited plans. The base unlimited plan even features a price lock, so it’s just $25 per month as long as you hang onto it.

While Boost’s plans aren’t truly unlimited, you do get a hefty 50GB of high-speed data on the top unlimited plan. You should also have no trouble using that data thanks to solid Boost 5G coverage making its way to cities and towns across the country with AT&T picking up any slack. AT&T’s network is one of the best for rural coverage, so even if you drop to LTE, you should have a connection in most places you go.

Mobile coverage and reception

Xfinity Mobile and Boost Mobile both have their own networks, but rely on another network to fill in the gaps.

Starting with Xfinity Mobile, you get a connection on the Verizon network when you’re out and about, but if you’re at home or in another home or building that’s equipped with Xfinity Internet, you can connect to an Xfinity WiFi hotspot automatically. The nice thing about this is that if you’re on Wi-Fi, your usage isn’t eating into your high-speed data allotment. If you’re careful, you may need a lot less data than you think with Xfinity Mobile.

When you’re away from Wi-Fi, you’ll get full 5G access on Verizon, including Ultra Wideband 5G. Each plan comes with a limited amount of high-speed data, but if you go over, it isn’t as tragic as other carriers with the base unlimited plan still getting a usable 1.5Mbps and Unlimited Plus getting 5Mbps.

Boost Mobile is hard at work building its own 5G network, and with low-band 5G, progress is good. That being said, even with the best intentions, it’s going to be years before Boost is competing with the Big Three. In the meantime, you can use the Boost 5G network where it’s available with AT&T filling in the rest. AT&T has strong rural coverage, so with the two networks, you should have a strong connection wherever you go.

Phone compatibility

Xfinity Mobile and Boost Mobile both support bringing your own device, so if you’ve already got one of the best Android phones, you might be able to bring it with you. You can check your phone’s compatibility with Xfinity Mobile’s BYOD tool, or Boost Mobile’s BYOD tool. Keep in mind that support may be more limited than other carriers, since these two carriers need to switch between a couple of networks.

If you’re ready for a new phone at Xfinity Mobile, you should stop by its deals page first. Xfinity Mobile often discounts new devices, such as the Pixel 9 and the Pixel 8a, but also has some savings with trade-in devices. Xfinity Mobile uses 24-month financing, so the payments will be a bit higher than those using 36-month payment plans, like Boost Mobile.

Whether you’re paying for it on your own or getting it as part of an Infinite Access plan, if you finance a phone with Boost Mobile, you’re looking at a 36-month plan. That means that even if you upgrade every year with an Infinite Access plan, you will still be on a 36-month payment plan. For most people, that’s not a big deal, but if you were only planning on sticking with Boost for a year or so, the money owned on your phone may come as a surprise.

Plans

Unless you can get a plan that makes sense, everything else about a carrier is irrelevant. Luckily, both of these carriers have a plan that should work for most people. The biggest questions between these two really come down to if you’re ready for a new phone, and if you want to stick with Xfinity for the next couple of years.

Xfinity Mobile’s plans

Source: Comcast

Xfinity Mobile’s cheapest plan, By the Gig, is also its worst value. It's off to a good start with a low $20 per month price for the first line with 1GB of data, but if you need more than that, it starts to fall apart; each additional gigabyte of data is $20, and the price adds up very quickly if you need more than 1GB. This is technically a shared data plan, too, so additional lines also come in at $20 per month with 1GB of data that goes into the shared pool.

If you’re a light user, this can be a solid plan, but if you need more than a couple of gigabytes, you might as well upgrade to unlimited.

Xfinity Mobile’s base unlimited plan, simply called Unlimited, comes with 30GB of high-speed data with unlimited hotspot data at 3G speeds. While this hotspot speed is fine for sending messages or light browsing, it will be too slow for streaming or quick app downloads. Still, it’s a nice feature to have in a pinch.

On-device video streaming is limited to 480p as well, but keep in mind this video quality limit does not apply if you’re on Wi-Fi, and it’s fairly easy to bypass with a VPN. This plan starts at $40 per month, but each additional line is only $20 per month.

Moving up to Unlimited Plus, you get more of everything with 50GB of high-speed data, 15GB of high-speed hotspot data, and an upgrade to 720p streaming. This plan starts at $50 per month, but additional lines are only $30 each. If you need a lot of data while away from home, this plan can be a worthwhile upgrade.

By-the-Gig 1GB Unlimited Unlimited Plus Price per month (line 1) $20 $40 $50 Additional lines $20 $20 $30 High-speed data 1GB 30GB (1.5Mbps down after) 50GB (5Mbps down after) Hotspot data Shared Unlimited 3G-speed 15GB high speed Talk and text Unlimited Unlimited Unlimited Mexico and Canada Add-on available Included Included Taxes and fees Extra Extra Extra

One thing to keep in mind about Xfinity Mobile is that taxes and fees are extra, and a bit hefty. Looking at Xfinity Mobile’s Broadband Labels, you’re looking at over $5 in fees on the base unlimited plan, excluding taxes, so keep an eye on the final price before you complete your purchase. It’s also possible that the right bundle with other Xfinity services could offset this fee.

Boost Mobile’s plans

Boost Mobile has five unlimited plans available, two of which come with a new phone. Starting with the cheapest plan, Unlimited, you get 30GB of high-speed data with no hotspot data. This plan’s main selling point is its low $25 per month price, which is locked in so long as you keep your account active. Like many carriers, this includes a $5 auto-pay discount.

Branching off from this plan, there are two options that come with a new phone called Infinite Access. Infinite Access for iPhone comes with up to $1,000 worth of savings on a new iPhone, which is the price of a base iPhone 16 Pro. Infinite Access for Android only gets $800 off, but that’s still enough for a new Galaxy S24. If you want a bigger model, you’re free to pay the difference in price yourself.

It should be noted that these are technically 36-month payment plans, but you have the option to renew annually without paying more. Just don’t forget that the phone will eventually need to be paid for.

Infinite Access gets a couple of other upgrades as well, including North America Connect. This add-on comes with talk and text while in Mexico, as well as 5GB of high-speed data. A Global Talk & Text add-on is also included, so you can call and text people in 200+ destinations.

If 30GB of high-speed data isn’t enough for you, Boost’s Unlimited+ plan comes with 40GB, hotspot usage, and taxes and fees included in the price. The plan comes in at a more premium $50 per month, but also comes with Global Talk & Text and up to $300 off a new device.

Moving up to Unlimited Premium, you’re looking at $60 per month with 50GB of high-speed data. You’re also getting both Global Talk & Text, plus North America Connect for usage in Mexico and Canada. With up to$430 in savings on a new device.

Unlimited Unlimited+ Unlimited Premium Infinite Access for iPhone Infinite Access for Galaxy Taxes and fees Extra Included Included Extra Extra High-speed data 30GB 40GB 50GB 30GB 30GB Hotspot data None Shared Shared None None North America Connect $10 add-on $10 add-on Included Included Included Price (monthly) $25 $50 $60 $65 $65 Device savings None Up to $300 Up to $430 Up to $830 Up to $800 Contract required? No No No Yes Yes

Boost Mobile doesn’t include taxes and fees with its base Unlimited plan or its Infinite Access plans, but they are included with Unlimited+ and Unlimited Premium.

Which should you buy?

At the end of the day, for most people, Boost Mobile is the better choice. While some bundled deals may tip the scales in Xfinity’s favor, in general, Boost Mobile comes out ahead. Boost’s $25 per month Unlimited Plan, for example, is cheaper than Xfinity’s competing unlimited plan, and doesn’t require an Xfinity account. While both charge extra for taxes and fees, Xfinity Mobile’s fees are more egregious.

If you think about your phone plan as both a service and a phone, the two Infinite Access plans could be what you’re looking for with a simple price that’s not much more than some postpaid unlimited plans, and a new device included. Not only that, these are high-end flagship phones, so you’ve got the latest Android updates and AI features.

Boost Mobile Boost Mobile is working hard to legitimize its new 5G network with affordable unlimited plans and solid savings on new devices. With the AT&T network backing it up, Boost Mobile is a good carrier to save with, especially if you want a new Galaxy or iPhone. From $25/month

Xfinity Mobile shouldn’t be ruled out, however, especially if you can get a good bundle. Xfinity Mobile is more expensive in general than Boost Mobile, but it has some advantages, like automatic connections to Xfinity WiFi access points, which all Xfinity Internet customers can use. You could even connect to Xfinity WiFi on your Boost Mobile phone.

Still, with low flat rates for additional lines and frequent promotions, Xfinity Mobile still might work out cheaper for your family.