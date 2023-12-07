Are you getting ready to switch from Comcast's Xfinity Mobile plan? There's something important you need to know when making the switch. You may need a transfer PIN before signing up with a new carrier and a new plan. This authenticates your account and keeps your old number, which most people want to do.

Xfinity doesn't make that easy, at least not with its current site design and instructions, which don't offer much guidance on switching from Xfinity. Here's what you'll do to get a transfer PIN from Xfinity when you're ready to change services.

Why do I need a transfer PIN?

A transfer PIN is a specific identification you need when moving from one carrier to another phone plan with a different carrier. This PIN confirms that you are the holder of a specific number. It's an authentication between carrier services that allows you to port your old number to your new plan and, if you want, a new phone. Most people prefer to keep their old number since they may like it and can avoid the contact updates it would otherwise take.

You don't need a transfer PIN to change carriers. But you will be assigned a new phone number. Since getting a transfer PIN only takes a few minutes of your time when everything goes well, go this route unless you dislike your current number.

How to get an Xfinity transfer PIN when you're moving to a new service

You can complete these steps anytime, but you should get your PIN for a transfer before selecting your new carrier and plan. You do not want to cancel your old Xfinity service before getting your PIN and changing carriers, or it may no longer be an option. Here's what to do.

Log in to your Xfinity account. Do this step on a desktop rather than on your phone or other mobile device. Some people have had trouble accessing these options without sitting at a desktop computer, so get out the big screen for this one. You can sign in to Xfinity Mobile with this link or search for your Xfinity services on any search engine. When logged in, select the Devices tab to view the devices connected to your plan. Choose the device, and its associated number, that you want to keep while changing carriers, which opens a dedicated window. Source: Xfinity Scroll down to find the option to Transfer Your Number or Cancel This Line. Select the link to Learn More. Look for the option to Select the Number to send a transfer PIN to, and select the correct number you want to keep. If you don't see these options, log out of your account and sign back in to see if you can find the option to get your PIN. If that doesn't work, call Xfinity support and see if they can manually link you up with a PIN. You'll get a text on your phone with the PIN provided for your switch. Write down the PIN so that you have it if you cancel your service or trade in your phone. You can safely sign up with a new carrier. When signing up, choose the option to keep your old number, which allows you to enter your PIN and confirm your identity as the number holder.

Does this process work the same on Android and iOS devices?

It should. Some carriers have limits on compatibility for certain phones, like models before the carrier-independent iPhone 13. Check the fine print of any carrier before making a switch. Getting a PIN from Xfinity should work the same way, no matter what kind of phone you use.

You're ready to move carriers whenever you want

Xfinity doesn't make it easy to get a transfer PIN with its current system, but with some perseverance (and following our steps), you shouldn't have a problem. Get your PIN before making changes to your Xfinity service, and you should be fine when switching carriers. If you can't decide, stop by our guide on the best carriers for a new phone plan and see how to save money on phone services.