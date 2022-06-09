Xbox Cloud Gaming may still be in beta and only available to those who subscribe to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (the most expensive version of the three tiers of Xbox Game Pass that are available), but Microsoft has big plans for the service. The company is primed to launch a game streaming app for Samsung smart TVs (exclusive to models produced in 2022) on June 30th across 27 different countries, which means the entirety of Xbox Cloud Gaming's library will be playable on these TVs, along with a free version of Fortnite that doesn't require a subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

Thanks to a slew of announcements by Microsoft today, we now know Samsung TVs produced in 2022 will soon offer access to your Xbox Cloud Gaming library through the Xbox app. Users will be able to locate and install this app on the Samsung Gaming Hub or Media Hub on their 2022 Samsung TVs on June 30th. Simply sign in to your Microsoft account within the Xbox app, and you'll be able to play any of the titles available on the Xbox Cloud Gaming service if you subscribe to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, or you can enjoy a few rounds in Fortnite since the game doesn't require a subscription. Bluetooth controllers will be supported out of the box.

While it is odd to see Xbox Cloud Gaming still in beta as it's about to branch out to TVs, locked behind an expensive subscription that's overpriced if you don't own an Xbox console to receive the other perks that come along with the sub, it seems clear Microsoft is intent on ushering in a new age of gaming where consoles may go the way of the dodo. You can see the machinations in action, especially since Microsoft has also announced that it plans to offer the ability to stream Xbox games you own that aren't within the Xbox Cloud Gaming library. Details on this are incredibly light, but it illustrates further Microsoft's push to move away from consoles, much like the news about game streaming for Samsung TVs.

So if there's one takeaway to pull from today's onslaught of Xbox news, it's that game streaming is increasingly becoming more and more of a focus for Microsoft. Assuredly the ability to stream Xbox games on 2022 Samsung TVs will be a killer feature, especially with a free version of Fortnite as a gateway drug. However, the exclusivity to 2022 Samsung TVs and the fact you have to subscribe to the highest tier of Xbox Game Pass just to gain access to the Xbox Cloud Gaming beta is still a big hurdle for mass adoption. More than likely, Microsoft is fine taking its time to ensure the best performance for its streaming tech, but it sure would be nice if the company hurried to release a stable version of Xbox Cloud Gaming that isn't tied to Xbox Game Pass so those who don't live within the Xbox ecosystem can get in on the streaming fun without overspending.