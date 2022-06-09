When you're a big-time console gamer, trying to make do on Android can be a bit of an adjustment. Sure, plenty of games are designed from the ground up with smartphones in mind, and make smart use of touch input — but there are also more than enough that will have you wishing for the reliable, precision input you're only going to find with a physical controller. Microsoft's got some great options, and its Elite Wireless Controller is easily one of the best Android gaming controllers around. Today we're checking out the company's slightly more affordable offering, as some fun new customization options come to the Xbox Design Lab.

If you haven't played around with it yet, Microsoft's Xbox Design Lab lets you customize basically every visible part of the standard Xbox controller, choosing from dozens of colors and finishes. As if the existing choices weren't sufficient, the company's now adding new Soft Green, Soft Orange, Soft Pink, and Soft Purple pastel shades.

If you prefer a more patterned look, we're also getting some new multi-colored body designs to choose from. Those include five camouflage options — Arctic Camo, Blaze Camo, Forest Camo, Mineral Camo, and Sandglow Camo — as well as the colorful Pride design (pictured all the way up top) announced earlier this month. All six of these designs add a $10 premium to the $70 controller base price.

Ready to start creating one of your own? The good news there is that more gamers than ever are getting access to the Design Lab, as availability expands across Australia, New Zealand, Japan, Korea, Singapore, Czech Republic, Greece, Hungary, Norway, Slovakia, and Switzerland — with Taiwan on the way in the weeks to come.

