Summary X's Premium Plus is raising US prices by 40%, now costing $22/month, while the annual plan jumps from $168 to $229.

New prices started December 21, 2024, but existing subscribers keep the old rates until their next billing cycle after January 20, 2025.

The price bump comes with perks: a fully ad-free experience, priority support, Grok AI tools, and the new Radar feature for tracking trends and stats.

Many people likely signed up for X Premium hoping for an ad-free experience—it’s kind of the whole point, right? Naturally, when you’re paying for a service, you expect fewer interruptions. But some subscribers might’ve been let down when ads still popped up in their timelines. That’s because the lower-tier Premium plan doesn’t fully eliminate ads. For a truly ad-free experience, you need to upgrade to Premium Plus, which currently runs $16 a month. And if you’re feeling like this setup is more about nudging you toward the pricier option, brace yourself because Premium Plus is about to cost you more.

X, formerly Twitter, announced in a support page that it is hiking its US subscription prices big time—by 40%. This means that the monthly cost for Premium Plus jumps to $22, and the annual plan shoots up from $168 to $229.

The new prices kicked in on December 21, 2024. New subscribers will pay the updated rates right away, while existing subscribers get a bit of a grace period. If your billing cycle starts before January 20, 2025, you’ll stick with the old pricing until your next cycle after that date.

The base subscription tier stays the same at $3, but international markets are seeing some wild price hikes, as noted by TechCrunch. In Nigeria, Premium Plus jumped from ₦7,300 to ₦34,000 a month—a massive 365.75% increase. Over in Turkey, the price shot up from ₺300 to ₺770 per month, a hefty 156.67% hike. These sharp regional differences could raise eyebrows and might impact subscription numbers in these areas.

X is trying to spin the price hike with a few excuses

The recent price hike for Premium Plus comes with some upgrades. Subscribers now get a fully ad-free experience for uninterrupted browsing, prioritized customer support, and access to advanced Grok AI models. Plus, the new Radar tool takes things up a notch with keyword monitoring, trend tracking, and post count stats, making the premium tier more appealing than ever.

X also highlights that subscription revenue powers its creator program, rewarding users for crafting quality content and driving meaningful engagement on the platform.