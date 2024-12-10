Key Takeaways X users no longer need to pay for X Premium to use the service’s AI chatbot, Grok.

The free version will give users 10 free prompts every 2 hours, and will allow image generation as well.

X will limit free users to analyzing just 3 images per day

AI is the focus of every tech company out there, and while the likes of OpenAI and Anthropic are leading the charge, others are also making progress. Google has made huge strides with its AI tech, and Meta is also catching up. Elon Musk has also jumped into the AI race with his xAI, integrating an AI chatbot called Grok into X, which used to be Twitter. The chatbot was launched in 2023 for premium users, and in October of this year, it also gained the ability to generate images. However, X has now made Grok available to all users for free, albeit with certain limitations.

As The Verge reported, Grok is now available to free users on X, giving them 10 free prompts every 2 hours (via Chrome Unboxed). X first started testing a free version of Grok in countries like New Zealand. Users can also generate 10 images for free every 2 hours, but they’re limited to analyzing just 3 images per day. Anything more requires an X Premium subscription, starting at $8 a month or $84 a year. This makes Grok’s setup similar to the freemium models of OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Anthropic’s Claude.

xAI has been promoting Grok as an AI chatbot with a sense of humor, sarcasm, and access to real-time data. Compared to models from OpenAI and Google, Grok apparently has way fewer filters and gives responses that many other chatbots wouldn’t.

X also gains new image generator Aurora

X has also added a new image generator to its Grok assistant. Like the first one X introduced to Grok in October, this new one, called Aurora, seems to have very few restrictions.

Available through the Grok tab on X’s mobile apps and web, Aurora can generate images of public and copyrighted figures, like Mickey Mouse, without any issues. The company didn’t say whether xAI trained Aurora itself, built it on top of an existing image generator, or, like with xAI’s first image generator, Flux, worked with a third party.